Eden Brolin Siblings: Get to Know Trevor Brolin

Eden Brolin, born on November 30, 1994, in Los Angeles, is an American actress known for her roles as Charlie Singer in Beyond and Mia in Yellowstone.

She is the daughter of actor Josh Brolin and Alice Adair.

Eden’s career includes films like I Dream Too Much and Arkansas, along with television appearances in Code Black and Manson’s Lost Girls.

Additionally, she is the lead singer of the band Atta Boy and married Cameron Crosby in 2022.

Siblings

Eden has one sibling, an older brother named Trevor Brolin, who was born in 1988. Like his sister and father, Trevor is involved in the entertainment industry.

He has worked as an actor, with appearances in projects such as The Romanoffs and Yellowstone.

In addition to acting, Trevor has produced several short films and documentaries, showcasing his diverse talents.

Despite their age difference of about six years, Eden and Trevor share a close relationship.

They have been seen attending events together and often express support for each other’s creative endeavors.

In interviews, Eden has mentioned that she looks up to her brother and values his advice, highlighting the strong familial bond they share.

Career

Brolin’s career reflects her talent and versatility as an actress, showcasing her ability to navigate various genres in both film and television.

She made her acting debut in the short film X, which was directed by her father, Josh Brolin. This early exposure to the film industry likely influenced her passion for acting.

She gained wider recognition with her role in the romantic comedy Ruby Sparks, which starred Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan.

The film received critical acclaim and helped to establish Eden as a promising young actress.

Brolin’s breakthrough came with her performance in I Dream Too Much, a coming-of-age drama that showcased her ability to portray complex characters.

The film revolves around a young woman discovering her passion for life and art, allowing Eden to demonstrate her range as an actress.

Her television career began to flourish with roles in series such as Emerald City, a reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz, where she played the character of Dorothy’s friend and Code Black, a medical drama that highlighted her ability to handle intense and emotional material.

Eden is perhaps best known for her role as Charlie Singer in the fantasy series Beyond.

The show follows a young man who awakens from a coma with supernatural abilities, allowing Eden to showcase her talent in a genre that combines drama, science fiction and action.

Her character played a crucial role in the protagonist’s journey, further solidifying her presence in the industry.

In 2022, Eden joined the cast of the critically acclaimed series Yellowstone, where she portrayed Mia, a character who becomes romantically involved with one of the main characters.

Yellowstone has garnered a massive following and has been praised for its storytelling and character development, providing Eden with significant exposure and recognition.

In addition to her television work, Eden has appeared in several films.

Notable projects include Manson’s Lost Girls, where she portrayed one of Charles Manson’s followers, and Back Fork, a drama that explores themes of grief and addiction.

More recently, she has been involved in films like Blood Bound and The Cleaner, further expanding her repertoire.

Personal life

Eden married her husband Cameron Crosby in May 2022 after nearly three years together.

Josh, Eden’s father, shared an emotional message celebrating the wedding, calling it the “greatest wedding ceremony ever”.

Eden and Cameron’s wedding took place in a beautiful countryside setting, filled with the “sounds of the countryside”.

Josh was deeply moved by the experience of walking his daughter down the aisle to her groom, who had tears in his eyes.