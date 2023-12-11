Eduardo Saverin net worth

Eduardo Saverin, the Brazilian-born internet entrepreneur, stands among the pioneers of the digital age with a remarkable net worth of $10 billion. Renowned as one of the co-founders of Facebook, Saverin’s journey from providing the first investment for the social media giant to navigating legal battles has shaped his ascent to becoming one of the wealthiest individuals globally.

Eduardo Saverin’s Net Worth

Saverin's impact on the digital landscape is undeniable. His pivotal role in the early days of Facebook, coupled with subsequent entrepreneurial ventures, has secured his status as one of the most successful and affluent figures in the tech industry.

The Facebook Genesis

Eduardo Saverin made history by being one of the key architects of Facebook’s inception. In late 2003, he provided the fledgling social platform with its first investment, injecting approximately $15,000. This initial funding played a crucial role in covering essential startup costs, including servers, marking the genesis of what would become a global phenomenon.

While Mark Zuckerberg, his co-founder, moved to Palo Alto to steer Facebook’s early development, Saverin opted for a summer internship at Lehman Brothers in New York City. Despite this, his financial backing laid the foundation for the platform’s initial growth.

The Turbulent Trajectory

Saverin’s journey with Facebook took a tumultuous turn as legal battles unfolded between him and Mark Zuckerberg. Despite contributing the initial investment, Saverin found himself in a legal dispute with the company and Zuckerberg. Their relationship soured, leading to a series of events that significantly impacted Saverin’s stake and involvement in the company.

A share dilution maneuver orchestrated by Zuckerberg reduced Saverin’s ownership stake to less than 10%. This move triggered a legal battle between the co-founders, ultimately settled out of court. While Saverin’s stake increased, his role became detached from the decision-making processes and operational aspects of Facebook.

Diverse Ventures

Post his Facebook journey, Eduardo Saverin ventured into diverse entrepreneurial pursuits. In 2015, he co-founded B Capital, a venture capital firm overseeing more than $1 billion across four offices and two funds. Saverin’s investments ranged from regional logistics startup Ninja Van to early-stage startups like Shopsavvy, Qwiki, and Jumio.

In 2020, Saverin extended his investment portfolio by backing Antler, an early-stage VC fund and startup accelerator. His commitment to fostering innovation and supporting emerging businesses underscores his entrepreneurial vision beyond the realms of social media.

Personal Life

Eduardo Saverin’s personal life has been marked by notable decisions, including renouncing his U.S. citizenship in 2011. This move, aimed at residing and working in Singapore, allowed him to avoid an estimated $700 million in capital gains taxes. Saverin, a resident of Singapore since 2009, has consistently denied allegations of leaving the U.S. to evade taxes.

In 2014, Saverin got engaged to Elaine Andriejanssen, and the couple tied the knot in 2015 in the French Riviera. His marriage to Elaine, a Chinese Indonesian woman with a background in quantitative research, added a personal chapter to his narrative.

Eduardo Saverin’s portrayal in the film “The Social Network” by Andrew Garfield brought his story to a broader audience, depicting the intricacies of Facebook’s founding years.

Eduardo Saverin Salary

After Facebook’s public debut, Saverin’s holdings were valued at $2.18 billion, comprising over 53 million shares. Notably, he had sold a significant portion of his shares before the IPO, impacting the potential valuation of his holdings.