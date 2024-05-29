Education Ministry Announces New Half-term Dates for Schools

The Ministry of Education revised the Half-Term dates for Term Two to compensate for the learning period that was lost when schools were forced to remain closed due to the flooding crisis.

Education Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang said Wednesday learners in pre-primary, primary and secondary school will break for half-term from June 26 to 28 2024.

The initial half-term date had been set to run from 20th-23rd June 2024.

“The change may require adjustments on planned activities and schedules. You are therefore directed to communicate the content of this circular to all Head Teachers and Principals of schools under your jurisdiction,” said Dr Kipsang, in a circular to all County Directors of Education.

Schools were initially set for re-opening on April 29, 2024, but due to the heavy rains witnessed at the time, the date was postponed to May 6 and later to May 13 after weather forecasts showed improved conditions conducive for school reopening.

Some schools are yet to reopen so far due to flooding.