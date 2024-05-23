Edward Furlong, an American actor, has a net worth of $100,000. Furlong is best known for his role as a child actor in “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” and he has appeared in notable films such as “American History X,” “Detroit Rock City,” and “Pet Sematary Two.” In 2019, he returned to the “Terminator” franchise with a role in “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Unfortunately, Furlong’s career has been marred by personal struggles, including multiple arrests and stints in rehab.

Edward Furlong Net Worth $100,000 Date of Birth August 2, 1977 Place of Birth Glendale, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Model, Musician

Early Life and

Edward Walter Furlong was born on August 2, 1977, in Glendale, California. Raised by his mother, Furlong never met his father. He is of Spanish descent on his mother’s side and has mentioned having Russian heritage. Furlong was discovered by the casting director for James Cameron’s “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” while sitting on the steps of the Pasadena Boys and Girls Club in 1990. At just 13 years old, he was cast as John Connor alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The role brought significant changes to Furlong’s life, including a tumultuous home situation. His mother allowed him to live with her sister and brother-in-law, who became his guardians and managers. This arrangement led to financial and custody disputes. Furlong’s performance in “Terminator 2” earned him an MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Role and a Saturn Award for Best Young Actor.

Edward Furlong “Terminator 2” Salary

Furlong was paid $75,000 for his role in “Terminator 2,” equivalent to around $150,000 today. This significant sum exacerbated existing family tensions. Furlong’s mother, aunt, and uncle engaged in bitter custody battles, each accusing the other of seeking control over Furlong’s finances. His guardians earned $250 per day accompanying him on set, but their financial management led to allegations of misuse. A woman named Jacqueline Louise Domac, hired as Furlong’s stand-in and tutor, later revealed a controversial relationship with him, beginning when he was 13 and she was 26.

After “Terminator 2”

Furlong continued acting, appearing in films like “Pet Sematary Two” (1992), “American Hearts” (1993), “A Home of Our Own” (1993), “Little Odessa” (1994), and “Brainscan” (1994). He starred alongside Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson in “Before and After” (1996) and earned critical acclaim for “American History X” (1998), where he played the younger brother of a reformed neo-Nazi portrayed by Edward Norton.

Later Career

In the 2000s, Furlong’s career waned, and he took roles in television films and low-budget movies. He starred in “Animal Factory” (2000), “The Crow: Wicked Prayer” (2005), and “Jimmy and Judy” (2006). Furlong’s role in the 2011 film “The Green Hornet” was a moderate success. In 2019, he briefly reprised his role as John Connor in “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Legal Issues and Substance Abuse

Furlong has struggled with substance abuse and legal issues. He entered rehab for alcohol, heroin, and cocaine addiction in 2000. His marriage to Rachel Bella in 2006 ended in 2009, with Bella citing physical abuse and drug exposure to their son. Furlong faced multiple arrests for domestic violence and violating restraining orders. In 2013, he avoided prison by agreeing to probation, domestic violence classes, and rehab. Following these incidents, Furlong committed to sobriety and occasionally participates in fan meet-and-greets with Monica Keena.

