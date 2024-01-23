Egypt Secures AFCON Knockout Berth in Dramatic 2-2 Draw Against Cape Verde

Egypt has successfully clinched a spot in the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the fourth consecutive time, despite a thrilling 2-2 draw with Cape Verde at the Félix Houphouët Boigny Stadium. The Pharaohs, led by Rui Vitória, faced the challenge without their star player, Mohamed Salah, who was sidelined due to injury.

In a must-win situation to secure second place in Group B, Egypt encountered a formidable Cape Verde side boasting an unexpected 100% win record in the tournament. The absence of a victory in their initial two group games added pressure on Egypt, urging them to make a strong start. The opportunity presented itself when Mohamed narrowly missed a header from Zizo’s cross early in the game.

The Blue Sharks initially displayed a lackluster performance, possibly influenced by their secure top spot in the group. Vozinha, Cape Verde’s veteran goalkeeper, played a crucial role in denying Egypt an early lead, making key saves against Omar Marmoush’s long-range attempt and Mohamed’s rebound. However, Cape Verde managed to surprise with a goal just before halftime, as Benchimol found space in the area to score.

An impactful halftime substitution by Rui Vitória saw Trézéguet entering the game, and he quickly made an impact by equalizing after being set up by Ahmed Hegazi. The momentum shifted in favor of the seven-time AFCON champions, with Trézéguet almost giving them the lead with a looping effort, expertly saved by Vozinha.

In a dramatic turn of events, Mohamed seized the moment in stoppage time, controlling Trézéguet’s through ball and chipping it past the onrushing Vozinha to make it 2-1, following a tense VAR check. However, the excitement didn’t end there, as Bryan Teixeira capitalized on a mistake by Mohamed El Shenawy to level the game in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Despite the late equalizer, Egypt secured their spot in the knockout stages, finishing in second place, as Ghana drew with Mozambique 2-2 in the other Group B finale. The Pharaohs’ resilience and late-game drama added to the intensity of their AFCON journey.