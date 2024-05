At least eight people have been confirmed dead after a bus plunged into the Mbagathi River in the Gataka area, at the border of Nairobi and Kajiado North.

The bus, traveling from Gataka to Nairobi, veered off the road when the driver, who is among the fatalities, lost control.

Police and rescue teams are currently at the scene.

https://x.com/KahawaTungu/status/1791753477418258886

more follows