Eight-year-old Girl Drowns in a Nakuru Hotel Swimming Pool

Police are investigating an incident in which a girl aged eight years drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel in Nakuru County.

The girl was in the company of her siblings at the Kunste Hotel Nakuru’s swimming pool on January 6 when she drowned.

Police and the hotel management said other siblings therein realized she had drowned and was motionless before raising an alarm.

The hotel’s personnel were alerted and administered first aid before rushing her to Nairobi Women’s Hospital Nakuru where she was attended and later pronounced dead.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the tragedy.

Elsewhere, tragedy struck a family when their two year old son died after swallowing a balloon he was playing with in Waruku area, Dagoretti, Nairobi.

The incident happened on Monday evening as the boy played with the balloon, police and the family said.

His mother told police the boy had been trying to blow up the balloon before he put it in his mouth and swallowed it.

It choked him as he could not breathe. The family and neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police were called to the scene and processed the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and further probe.

The police termed the incident tragic.

Such accidents have been common in homes amid calls for caution from guardians and parents on their children.

And police in Pangani area are investigating the murder of an urchin. The body of the victim was found on the roadside by other street family members.

Police said the victim was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the site.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and further probe.