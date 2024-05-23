El Alfa, a renowned Dominican rapper, boasts a net worth of $16 million. Known as “The King of Dembow,” he has released several successful albums, including “Disciplina” (2017), “El Hombre” (2018), “El Androide” (2020), “Sabiduria” (2022), and “Sagitario” (2022). His EP “Dembo$$” (2019) also added to his fame. El Alfa has produced hit singles such as “Dema Ga Ge Gi Go Gu” (with Bad Bunny), “Siéntate en Ese Deo,” “Pam” (with Justin Quiles and Daddy Yankee), “Bebé” (with Camilo), and “Fulanito” (with Becky G). His 2018 collaboration on “Suave” (Remix) with several artists achieved Platinum (Latin) status in the U.S. El Alfa enjoys a substantial following, with over 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 300 million views on his “Singapur (El Androide)” music video on YouTube.

El Alfa Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth December 18, 1990 Place of Birth Santo Domingo Nationality Dominican Profession Rapper

Early Life

El Alfa, born Emanuel Herrera Batista on December 18, 1990, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, initially aspired to be a barber. At 17, he ventured into the music industry, marking the beginning of his career in 2008.

El Alfa Career

El Alfa started his musical journey as part of a duo with fellow Dominican artist Eddy Wilson in 2008, releasing tracks like “Conmigo No” and “El Fogon.” After their split in 2009, El Alfa embarked on a solo career, releasing hits such as “Coche Bomba” (2009), “Coco Mordan” (2010), and “Agarrate Que Te Solté” (2011). His 2012 track “Muevete Jevi” became particularly popular.

El Alfa’s 2013 album “Dembow Exitos” included several successful singles, boosting his popularity. He continued to collaborate with prominent artists and released the hit single “Tarzan,” which featured on his album “Dembow Exitos 2.0.” In 2015, collaborations with Shelow Shaq, El Mega, and others further established his presence in the music scene. His partnership with Mark B on “Pal de Velitas” garnered over 20 million YouTube views.

In 2016, El Alfa’s collaboration with Nicky Jam on “Segueta (Remix)” marked a significant step in the Dembow sub-genre “TrapBow.” His 2017 album “Disciplina” and 2018’s “El Hombre” performed well on Billboard’s Latin charts. He made history by headlining the Palacio de los Deportes Virgilio Travieso Soto in Santo Domingo in 2018.

Major Collaborations and Success

El Alfa’s collaboration with Cardi B on “Mi Mami” reached #42 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. His 2020 album “El Androide” achieved significant chart success and included the hit single “Pam” with Justin Quiles and Daddy Yankee, which topped the Promusicae chart and earned multiple Platinum certifications.

El Alfa continued his success with “Bebé,” a top 10 hit in Argentina and Spain, and his 2021 single “Fulanito” with Becky G, which was certified 7× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and 2× Platinum in Spain. In 2022, his albums “Sabiduria” and “Sagitario” also performed well on the Latin charts.

Personal Life

El Alfa married Alba Rose in December 2021 after 17 years together. In 2015, he faced controversy and was sentenced to community service for insulting the Dominican Republic’s founding fathers in a music video. This punishment included cleaning the Plaza de la Bandera and distributing educational pamphlets.

Awards and Nominations

In 2022, El Alfa received five Premio Lo Nuestro nominations, winning Male Revelation Artist and Song of the Year – Tropical for “Bebé” with Camilo. Other nominations included Collaboration of the Year – Urban for “Fulanito” with Becky G, and Song of the Year – Urban Pop/Dance for “La Mamá De La Mamá Remix” and “Mambo.”

El Alfa Net Worth

El Alfa net worth is $16 million.