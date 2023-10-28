Tragedy as Eldoret University Student is Killed in Fight at Institution

Police are looking for a student who attacked and killed another one at the University of Eldoret in a fight at the main campus.

Police said Chris Nyaribo, 23 succumbed to injuries he sustained following the fight on October 26.

He died at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital a day after he had been admitted.

Other students said Nyaribo and his assailant had differed over a female student before a fight broke out.

“It is linked to a love triangle. The students fought over a woman the deceased was in the company of. The assailant escaped the scene,” said a witness.

Police said they are yet to know the assailant and efforts to trace him are ongoing.

The female student was grilled

The body was moved to the local mortuary on Friday pending autopsy and further probe.

The safety of students in both public and private institutions has been an issue following recent cases of deaths.

The latest incident happened at Pwani University where a female student was stabbed and killed in an attack within the institution in Kilifi.

Officials said the university does not have a fence and is accessed by even strangers.

At Daystar University, a female student was found dead after a suspected suicide. Police say they are investigating the incidents.

Police are still investigating the death of a fourth-year Moi University student who was discovered dead in her room in September this year.

The cases remain under probe.

