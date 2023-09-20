Eldoret’s Bid For City Status Receives Senate Committee Approval

The Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations has granted its approval to Eldoret’s bid to become the fifth city in Kenya.

The committee’s decision, outlined in its recent report, comes after rigorous assessments to ensure that Eldoret meets all the criteria for city status, as stipulated in Section 5 and the First Schedule of the Urban Areas and Cities Act, 2011.

Eldoret’s candidacy for city status has successfully passed the necessary checks, and the city’s elevation awaits the endorsement of Deputy President William Ruto.

If endorsed, Eldoret will join the ranks of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru as a fully-fledged city. Nakuru achieved city status in 2021.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii expressed excitement at the committee’s decision, stating, “We now eagerly await the charter that will officially grant us the status of the fifth city.”

Throughout the evaluation process, the Senate Devolution Committee engaged with Uasin Gishu County leadership, the National Government, and Senate leadership, led by Speaker Amason Kingi.

Additionally, the committee adhered to the law by conducting public participation sessions with the residents of Eldoret to gather their input on the city’s elevation.

To be considered for city status, a town must have a population of over 250,000 residents. According to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), Eldoret boasts a population of 475,716 people.

The Senate Devolution Committee emphasized that Eldoret has the revenue-generating capacity to sustain its city operations, with an estimated revenue potential of Sh2.5 billion.

Notably, the municipality achieved an actual revenue collection of Sh900 million in the previous fiscal year.

The Urban Areas and Cities Act, 2011, grants the President the authority, upon the Senate’s resolution, to confer city status on a municipality that fulfills the specified criteria by issuing a charter in the prescribed format.

Among the requirements for municipality elevation to city status are the existence of an integrated urban area or city development plan, a track record of sound management practices, and the presence of essential infrastructure such as roads, street lighting, markets, and effective waste disposal systems. Municipalities must also demonstrate their capacity for disaster management.

