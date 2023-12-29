Eli Manning’s Net Worth

Eli Manning, the retired American professional football quarterback, has left an indelible mark on the NFL, amassing a net worth of $160 million. Manning’s illustrious 16-year career with the New York Giants, marked by Super Bowl victories and impressive records, solidified his status as one of the highest-earning players in league history.

Eli Manning Net Worth and Salary

Eli Manning net worth standing at $160 million, Eli Manning’s financial success transcends his on-field achievements. His retirement from the NFL on January 22, 2020, marked the end of a career that saw him become the highest-earning player in league history, accumulating a staggering $252 million in salary alone.

Early Life

Born on January 3, 1981, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Eli Manning is the youngest of three sons in the Manning family. With NFL quarterback Archie Manning III as his father and older brother Peyton Manning, a football legend, Eli embraced his football legacy. His college journey at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) saw him rise from the shadows, earning awards such as the Maxwell Award and SEC Most Valuable Player Award.

NFL

Drafted first overall by the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 NFL Draft, Manning’s destiny took a turn when he was traded to the New York Giants.

Throughout his career, Manning became synonymous with the Giants, showcasing a calm demeanor coupled with fierce determination on the field that garnered admiration and respect.

Eli Manning Super Bowl Victory

Eli Manning’s crowning achievements came in the form of two Super Bowl victories against the New England Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI. Renowned for his exceptional skill under pressure, Manning led the Giants to triumph with late-game drives, earning him two Super Bowl MVP awards—an honor achieved by only a select few.

Eli Manning Career

Entering the NFL as the most coveted player in the 2004 draft, Manning’s debut with the Giants showcased his potential. Over the years, he proved his worth, finishing among the top quarterbacks in passing yards and touchdowns. Notable moments include leading the Giants to their first Super Bowl appearance in 2008 and securing championship victories in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

Eli Manning Records

Eli Manning’s legacy includes setting records such as most fourth-quarter touchdown passes in a season (15 in 2011) and most passing yards in a single postseason (1,219 yards in 2011). His contributions earned him the retirement of his #10 jersey by the Giants, symbolizing the end of an era.

Who is the Highest Paid Endorser?

Beyond his on-field success, Manning established himself as one of the highest-paid celebrity endorsers globally. With endorsements from brands like Gatorade, DirecTV, Toyota, Reebok, Kraft, Citizen, and Samsung, Manning’s off-field ventures contributed significantly to his financial prowess. Collaborating with his brother Peyton, he co-starred in campaigns for NFLShop.com and Oreo.

Personal Life

Eli Manning’s personal life is marked by his marriage to Abby McGrew, whom he met at the University of Mississippi. The couple wed in 2008, and resides in Summit, New Jersey, with their three daughters and a son. Manning’s enduring legacy extends beyond the gridiron, as he co-authored the children’s book “Family Huddle” with Peyton and Archie Manning.