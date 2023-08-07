Nyamira County Majority Leader Elijah Osiemo Dies in Road Accident

Nyamira County Assembly Majority Leader Elijah Osiemo is dead.

Osiemo died on Monday afternoon following a road accident.

The deceased who doubled as the MCA for Nyamaiya Ward, was traveling to Nairobi with two of his colleagues when they were involved in a road accident along the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha road.

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo said the two other MCAs, Duke Masira and Priscilla Nyatichi, sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Naivasha Level Four Hospital.

Nyaribo sent his condolences to the bereaved family.

He described Osiemo as a focused leader who had immense leadership and political life ahead of him.

“In Hon. Elijah Osiemo, the County has lost a young, industrious, talented, and focused leader who had an immense leadership and political life ahead of him,” said the county boss.

“My Government has directed that the body of Hon. Member of County Assembly be moved to Nairobi for preservation as the County comes to terms with this tragic death. I take this opportunity to wish the injured MCas a quick recovery and offer toy heartfelt condolences to the late Osiemo’s family, residents of Nyamaiya Ward, and Nyamira County.”

