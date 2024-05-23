Elisabeth Shue net worth

Elisabeth Shue, the renowned American actress, boasts a net worth of $20 million, a combined fortune with her husband, director Davis Guggenheim, whom she married in 1994. Shue has garnered fame for her versatile performances in iconic films such as “The Karate Kid,” “Cocktail,” and the “Back to the Future” sequels. Notably, her role opposite Nicolas Cage in “Leaving Las Vegas” earned her an Academy Award nomination in 1995.

Early Life

Elisabeth Judson Shue was born in 1963 in Wilmington, Delaware, to Anne Brewster and James William Shue. Raised in South Orange, New Jersey, alongside her brothers, she graduated from Columbia High School before attending Wellesley College and later Harvard University, where she pursued a degree in political science.

Elisabeth Shue Career

Shue’s acting career commenced with television commercials during her high school years, leading to her feature film debut in “The Karate Kid” (1984). She rapidly ascended to prominence with roles in “Adventures in Babysitting” (1987) and “Back to the Future Part II” (1989), solidifying her status as a Hollywood star.

“Leaving Las Vegas”

In 1995, Shue’s career peaked with her compelling portrayal in “Leaving Las Vegas,” earning her critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

Subsequently, she graced the screen with diverse roles in films like “Deconstructing Harry” (1997) and “Gracie” (2007), showcasing her versatility across genres.

2010s and Beyond

Shue’s career remained vibrant in the 2010s, with notable appearances in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and films such as “Battle of the Sexes” (2017) and “Greyhound” (2020). Additionally, her leading role in Amazon’s “The Boys” further solidified her status as a versatile performer.

Personal Life and

Married to director Davis Guggenheim since 1994, Shue is a devoted mother to their three children. The couple resides in a charming Spanish-style home in Los Angeles, reflecting Shue’s successful career and enduring family life.

Elisabeth Shue Net Worth

