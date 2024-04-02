Ellen Travolta Siblings: A Sibling Story of Hollywood and Family

Ellen Travolta is an American actress known for her roles in various TV shows and movies, including Happy Days, Joanie Loves Chachi, General Hospital and Charles in Charge.

She is the oldest sibling of actor John Travolta and has had a successful career in theater, television and film.

Ellen has been involved in productions like Grease and has a rich history in both Broadway and national theater companies.

Additionally, she has been a part of significant TV series such as Welcome Back Kotter and The Love Boat.

Ellen has also been active in producing and performing in The Christmas Show at the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Idaho.

Siblings

Ellen is part of a talented family with several siblings.

She is the sister of John Travolta, Joey Travolta, Sam Travolta, Margaret Travolta and Ann Travolta.

Ellen’s siblings have also made their mark in the industry, contributing to the world of film and television.

Her family has a strong presence in Hollywood, with each sibling showcasing their unique talents and making significant contributions to the entertainment world.

John Travolta

John, born on February 18, 1954, in Englewood, New Jersey, is an American actor, singer and cultural icon known for his roles in films like Saturday Night Fever and Grease.

Rising to fame in the 1970s, he became a teen idol through the TV series, Welcome Back, Kotter.

John’s career saw highs and lows, with notable successes like Pulp Fiction in 1994 revitalizing his stardom.

He has received multiple award nominations and accolades for his performances, including Academy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award.

John’s personal life includes his marriage to actress Kelly Preston, with whom he had three children.

Sadly, their eldest son, Jett, passed away in 2009.

John’s diverse career spans acting, singing and producing, showcasing his versatility in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Devin Booker Siblings: All About Davon and Mya

Parents

Ellen’s parents are Salvator Travolta and Helen Cecilia Travolta.

Her father, Salvatore, initially had a career as a semi-professional football player before transitioning to become a tire salesman and later a partner in a Firestone franchise.

Helen played a significant role in shaping the family’s love for theater and the arts.

This family background has influenced Ellen’s career in acting and theater, showcasing a strong artistic influence within the Travolta family.

Career

Ellen has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, showcasing her talent in both theater and television.

She is known for her roles in iconic TV shows like Happy Days, Joanie Loves Chachi and Charles in Charge.

Ellen’s career highlights include playing Louisa Arcola Delvecchio in Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi, Gloria Cerullo in General Hospital and Lillian in Charles in Charge.

She also appeared alongside her brother, John Travolta, in the 1978 film, Grease.

Ellen has been a dedicated performer and supporter of the Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre, where she has taken on various roles, including starring in productions like Hello, Dolly! alongside her husband.

Throughout her career, Ellen has left a lasting mark on Hollywood with her versatile acting skills and contributions to both theater and television.

Personal life

Elle has been married twice.

Her first marriage was to James Fridley in May 1964, with whom she had two children, a son named Tom Fridley and a daughter named Molly Allen Ritter.

Ellen and James divorced in 1977.

Later, on April 9, 1983, Ellen married actor Jack Bannon.

The couple remained together until Bannon’s passing in 2017.

Ellen has enjoyed a fulfilling family life with her two children, Tom and Molly, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

She has been an active figure in the entertainment industry, showcasing her talent in both theater and television, while also cherishing her family life and the memories shared with her loved ones.