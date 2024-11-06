Elon Musk to Spend Election Night with Donald Trump

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is to spend election night with Donald Trump in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago resort, he said on X/Twitter.

Mr Musk, the owner of Tesla and X, has aggressively campaigned for the Republican candidate in swing states across the country.

Trump’s campaign is hosting watch parties including at his Mar-a-Lago home and also Palm Beach Convention Center for thousands of supporters.

The tech billionaire has emerged as one of the most important backers of Trump and donated more than $119m (£91.6m) this election cycle to America PAC – a political action committee he created to support the former president.

Mr Musk announced his support for the former president earlier this year, despite saying in 2022 that “it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset”.

He posted a photo of himself on Tuesday saying he voted in Cameron County, Texas – where some of his companies are headquartered – before heading to Florida.

At the Palm Beach convention centre on Tuesday night, as the state of Florida was projected as a win for Trump, huge cheers erupted in the crowd.

It was never in doubt that he would carry this former swing state that’s now solidly Republican red, but it has added to the celebratory mood as early results continue to filter in.

In the crowd, there’s a sea of red Maga hats and other unique and eccentric outfits that have become a staple at Trump rallies.

Blake Marnell often wears his brick patterned suit to Trump events, in support of the former president’s border policies and proposals.

He says he is feeling very optimistic and that the “true success” of Trump will be how long his “political philosophy endures”.

Next to the convention venue, the Hilton hotel is hosting a party for Trump supporters.

With everyone in formal wear, it has the atmosphere of a prom, or, if you are Iowa Republican delegate Deborah Yanna: “It’s like Christmas morning.”

That’s how she described the sense of anticipation as results roll in.

“When President Trump takes the White House back, he’s going to ‘make America sparkle again’,” she said.

She turned around to reveal her sequined jacket, which had those words bedazzled on the back.

Elsewhere, Steve Bannon, former chief strategist of the Trump White House, plans to hold an election watch party tonight at the Willard Hotel – the five-star Washington DC hotel that served as the “command centre” for Trump loyalists seeking to overturn the 2020 election results.

Bannon was released from federal prison one week ago, after serving four months behind bars for contempt of the US Congress.

Kamala Harris will spend election night at Howard University, her alma mater and a historically black university in Washington DC.

By BBC News