    Embakasi Fire Leaves Two Dead, 191 Injured

    Updated:

    A fire incident at an Embakasi gas company has left scores injured and two dead.

    Reports indicate that 167 victims have so far been treated at Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi; 142 adults and 25 children, many with inhalation injuries.

    About 7 of the critically injured victims have been referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and 17 others to Kenyatta University hospital.

    Several patients have been treated and discharged from the facility since 1:30am on Friday.

    Embakasi OCPD Wesley Kimeto confirmed at least two people have died from the incident, one adult and a minor, as of 4:30am.

    Firefighters and emergency services are at the scene where Kentainers Company Ltd is based, according to police.

    Witnesses said they felt tremors immediately after the blast.

    The Kenya Red Cross said on social media that they have been “tirelessly battling the flames” and said that 29 people had been taken to hospital with injuries.

    The blaze spread through several apartment complexes, leading to fears the number of casualties could rise.

    UPDATE: Kimeto said as of 6.30 am the fire had been contained and they are now combing through the structures to check if there are more casualties.

    “It may take time but we have experts on the ground to comb through the debris for more,” he said.

