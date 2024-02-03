Embakasi Explosion: NEMA Suspends Four Officials

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has suspended four officials linked to the Embakasi Gas explosion.

The four; the Director Environmental Compliance, Acting Deputy Director of Compliance, Senior Environmental Officer and the Head of Environmental Impact Assessment, have been ordered to step aside immediately.

This comes after President William Ruto ordered the suspension and arrest of officials implicated in the incident that has killed three and injured at least 280.

“The Board further requests the relevant government agencies to commence an immediate investigation. The National Environment Management Authority’s Management is also hereby directed to cooperate with the already established multi-agency teams handling the incident,” said Emilio Mugo, Chairman NEMA Board of Management.

“We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Kenyans who lost their lives and wish a quick recovery to the injured.”

Mugo stated that the gas plant owners forwarded an Environment Impact Assessment project report to NEMA while seeking permission to install and operate the Embakasi facility on July 29, 2020.

In April 2022, NEMA forwarded the report to Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the Director of Physical Planning – Nairobi City, the Water Resources Authority, the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health, Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company and the Director of Urban Planning and Development for review and comments to guide on the licensing process.

On July 28, 2022, the project was reviewed and several issues raised. At this point, NEMA urged the gas plant owners to address them before another scheduled review.

NEMA then sought clarity on the land ownership and asked the owners to provide evidence of undertaking consultation with Nyayo Estate Residents Association.

The proponents of the project responded vide documents dated August 22, 2022 and February 1, 2023.