Embarambamba Says ‘Niko Uchi’ Song was Targeting the Deaf

Controversial musician Christopher Mosioma alias Embarambamba accused the Kenya Film Classification Board of discrimination following their demands.

In a letter dated March 6, he wants the board to reconsider their insensible demands.

The board had on March 5, ordered Embarambamba to delete all his music videos uploaded on his YouTube channel and other social media platforms within the remaining two days of their earlier demand notice dated February 28, over alleged indecent act.

He was also ordered to pay Sh6.4 million outstanding filming and licensing fee.

Embarambamba through his lawyer Danstan Omari said that the board singled him out despite there being numerous musicians using different combination of words as an expression of their creativity in different context.

“….. Your impugned decision is discriminative and hostile to our client’s right to equality before the law,” reads the letter.

Omari says that the musician’s work have all through been done with the aim of ministering the gospel and recruiting souls to Christ.

Furthermore, he says one of his songs “Niko uchi” is aimed at reaching the deaf who lack the ability to hear his message but are able to understand the message from the picture and scene of the song.

Omari accused the board of discouraging and intimidating the musician by making scandalous and unmerited demands instead of celebrating his creative and genius idea of ministry.

He said the board made an administrative error by failing to particularize the videos in issue while making reference to over 1000 videos in his YouTube channel.

In a letter dated February 28, the board alleged that Embarambamba latest song “,Niko uchi” among other have been criticized for being blasphemous and containing offensive and vulgar language thus eliciting sharp reactions and outcry to the public.

KFCB acting CEO Nelly Muluka said the songs titled ‘Niko Uchi’ and ‘Yesu Ninyandue’ respectively contravene the law and threaten the safety of children and the general public at large.

They said prior to the production of the music video the controversial musician did not have a valid filming license thus breaching the film and stage play act.

“….. We further demand that you strictly comply with the requirements of the law by obtaining a filming license and submitting the same for examination and classification before exhibiting to the public…”