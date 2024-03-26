Emergency Teams Recover 10 Bodies After Heavy Rains in Nairobi

At least 10 people were killed in separate places following heavy rains that were experienced in Nairobi on Sunday night and Monday morning, police said.

Officials fear the toll will rise as more families have reported their friends and kin are missing following flooding that were reported.

Among those missing is police constable David Chesire of Kamkunji police station who was swept by water as he saved a trapped family in the area.

His AK47 rifle with 30 bullets is also missing, police said.

Efforts to trace the body on Monday did not bear fruits, police said.

Police said emergency teams collected ten bodies from various places in the city on Monday alone.

He added they had not located Chesire’s body if he is dead but efforts to search for him are on.

Kenya Red Cross said approximately 1,200 households had been identified as affected in various informal settlements with Mukuru Kwa Njenga and Mukuru Kwa Reuben being among the worst hit.

Some 52 households in Kayole were evacuated to safety after their homes were submerged by floodwaters.

They are currently being hosted at Kayole-Soweto Social Hall.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja visited some of the most affected areas and directed the Nairobi Water Sewerage Company to mobilise its water bowsers to be deployed there and also provide residents with clean water.

He also ordered the public health officers and Community Health Providers (CHP) to intensify on-the-ground support through the distribution of water treatment tablets and offering psychosocial support to those affected.

He on those living along riparian and flood-prone areas to calls of Disaster Management teams to move from these areas.

The governor said the county government is monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to avoid further loss of lives and property.

Sakaja reiterated that the county was working with the national government, the National Police Service and the Red Cross to offer emergency support to Nairobi residents.

He told the Green Nairobi, an army of persons hired by the Nairobi County Government to clean the city and unclog Nairobi drainage systems.