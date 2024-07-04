Emilia Clarke Siblings: All About Bennett Clarke

Emilia Clarke is an English actress best known for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, for which she received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

She has also starred in films such as Terminator Genisys, Me Before You, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Last Christmas.

In addition to her acting work, Clarke has been involved in various charitable organizations, including serving as an ambassador for the Royal College of Nursing and the global Nursing Now campaign.

Clarke was born in London in 1986 and grew up in Oxfordshire, England.

She developed an interest in acting at a young age after attending a production of the musical Show Boat that her father was working on.

Clarke studied at the Drama Centre London, graduating in 2009, and made her television debut in a guest role on the BBC soap opera Doctors in 2009.

Siblings

Emilia has one sibling, an older brother named Bennett Clarke.

Not much is known about Bennett as the focus is primarily on Emilia’s acting career and personal life, rather than information about her family members.

Career

Clarke is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series Game of Thrones, for which she received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Beyond Game of Thrones, Clarke has starred in several films, including Terminator Genisys, Me Before You, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Last Christmas.

She made her Broadway debut in 2013, playing Holly Golightly in an adaptation of Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s, though the production received negative reviews and closed after a month.

In 2020, Clarke began appearing in previews for her first West End play, Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, but the production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Marlo Thomas Siblings: All About Tony and Terre Thomas

When it officially opened in 2022, she earned praise for her portrayal of the ingenue Nina.

In addition to her acting work, Clarke has been involved in various charitable organizations, serving as an ambassador for the Royal College of Nursing and the global Nursing Now campaign.

Awards and accolades

Clarke has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2013, 2015 and 2016, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019.

In 2018, Clarke won the BAFTA Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year.

She has received several Critics’ Choice Television Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2013 and 2016.

Clarke won a Saturn Award for Best Actress in a Television Series in 2019 from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films.

In 2019, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Clarke was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by Prince William in 2022 for her work co-founding the brain injury recovery charity SameYou, which she founded with her mother Jennifer.

Personal life

Clarke has had a few notable relationships over the years. She dated Seth MacFarlane from 2012-2013.

In 2014-2015, she was rumored to have dated her Terminator Genisys co-star Jai Courtney, but he denied the relationship in an interview.

Clarke was also linked to her Broadway co-star Cory Michael Smith in 2014, but the nature of their relationship was unclear.

She dated director Charlie McDowell from 2018-2019.

Some other rumored relationships that never materialized include speculation about romances with Game of Thrones co-stars Jason Momoa and Kit Harington, which were likely just fan rumors, a rumored hookup with Jared Leto in 2014 after they interacted at an awards show and an alleged relationship with assistant director Tom Turner a few years ago.

As of now, the 37-year-old actress appears to be single and not publicly dating anyone.

Her dating history has been a mix of short-term relationships and unsubstantiated rumors over the years.