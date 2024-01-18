Emilio Nsue’s Hat-Trick Seals Victory for Equatorial Guinea in Thrilling 4-2 Win Against Guinea Bissau

Equatorial Guinea delivered a stunning performance in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they secured a 4-2 victory over Guinea Bissau. Emilio Nsue, 34, emerged as the standout player of the match, opening the scoring in the 21st minute and later completing a remarkable hattrick, marking the first hattrick of this edition of AFCON.

The game saw Equatorial Guinea’s Josete Miranda contribute to their commanding lead in the second half before Nsue added a brace to complete his memorable hattrick. Guinea Bissau fought back, with Ze Turbo and an own goal by Equatorial Guinea’s Esteban Orozco, managing to pull back two goals.

Also Read: Nigeria’s Super Eagles Face AFCON Uphill Battle After Opening Draw, Seek Redemption Against Ivory Coast

With this impressive win, Equatorial Guinea currently holds the top position in Group A with 4 points. In contrast, Guinea Bissau finds themselves at the bottom of the group with zero points.

Looking ahead, Equatorial Guinea is set to face Ivory Coast in the final group stage match, creating anticipation for another thrilling encounter. On the other hand, Guinea Bissau is gearing up for a challenging match against Nigeria scheduled for Monday, January 22nd.

As the AFCON action unfolds, Equatorial Guinea’s stellar performance has not only secured their lead in the group but has also set the stage for an exciting clash against Ivory Coast. Football enthusiasts eagerly await the next chapter in this thrilling tournament.