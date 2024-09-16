Emily Gold, 17-Year-Old Dancer and America’s Got Talent Contestant, Dies by Suicide

Emily Gold, a talented dancer from Los Osos High School and a contestant on America’s Got Talent, has tragically passed away. The San Bernardino Coroner’s Office confirmed that Gold was found deceased on Friday, September 13, at 11:52 pm.

According to California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez, officers from the Rancho Cucamonga area responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the eastbound 210 freeway. When they arrived, they found Gold, who had been struck by at least one vehicle in the carpool lane. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are seeking any witnesses or individuals with additional information to contact Officer S. Gonzalez for further investigation.

Gold, who recently impressed audiences with the Los Osos High School dance team on America’s Got Talent, had made it to the quarterfinals before their elimination in August. Despite the team’s departure from the competition, judge Simon Cowell praised their performance, describing it as “absolutely brilliant” and likening it to the energy of High School Musical.

Gold shared with PEOPLE during the AGT quarterfinals that balancing high school with her performance commitments was challenging but manageable. Her dedication to applying corrections and giving her best on stage was evident in her remarks.

In the wake of her passing, a GoFundMe campaign has been organized to support Gold’s family. The fundraiser, reflecting the community’s grief, aims to assist with expenses during this difficult time. “With great sadness, we share that our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away,” the campaign stated. “Let’s come together to support the Gold family and help them through this challenging period.”