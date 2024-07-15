Emma Stone Siblings: Get to Know Spencer Stone

Emma Stone is an American actress who began acting as a child and made her film debut in the 2007 comedy Superbad.

She found commercial success with films like Zombieland and Easy A, and her breakthrough role came in 2010 as the lead in Easy A.

Stone has since starred in critically acclaimed films such as Birdman, La La Land and The Favourite, for which she received multiple award nominations and wins, including two Oscars for Best Actress.

She has also produced independent films through her production company Fruit Tree.

While Emma Stone is the name she is known by professionally, the actress has expressed a preference in recent years to be called by her birth name, Emily, as she feels it is more authentic to her.

Siblings

Emma has a close relationship with her younger brother, Spencer Stone who is two years younger than Emma.

As children, they would put on shows together, with Emma as the director and star, and Spencer playing supporting roles.

The siblings share a love of movies, with their favorite being the Steve Martin comedy The Jerk.

Spencer has also worked as a stunt performer in films like Divergent and Sharknado.

Emma has frequently brought Spencer as her date to major awards shows, including the Oscars and SAG Awards.

She has credited her family, especially Spencer, for keeping her grounded amidst her Hollywood success.

Career

Stone’s career has been marked by a series of notable performances and critical acclaim.

She began her career in theater productions, including The Wind in the Willows and The Princess and the Pea, before making her television debut in 2004 with a guest appearance on the series Lucky Louie.

Stone’s first major film role was in the 2007 comedy, Superbad, which established her as a rising star.

She showcased her comedic skills in the 2009 zombie comedy Zombieland, playing the role of Wichita.

Stone’s breakthrough came with her lead role in the 2010 teen comedy Easy A, which earned her widespread recognition and critical praise.

She went on to star in successful films such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Help and the The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

In The Help, Stone starred alongside Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

She received another Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Sam Thomson in the critically acclaimed film, Birdman.

Stone’s career reached new heights when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Mia Dolan in the 2016 musical romantic comedy La La Land.

She received another Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role as Abigail Masham in the 2018 historical drama, The Favourite.

In 2023, Stone won her second Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in the period drama, Poor Things.

Throughout her career, she has demonstrated her versatility, taking on a wide range of roles from comedy to drama.

Stone’s natural charm and distinctive husky voice have become signature parts of her on-screen presence.

In addition to her acting work, she has produced several independent films through her production company Fruit Tree, including 8 Minutes and Zola.

Stone has consistently proven herself to be one of Hollywood’s most respected and acclaimed actresses, earning her a place among the industry’s elite.

Personal life

Stone has been married to Dave McCary, a writer, director and producer known for his work on Saturday Night Live, since 2020.

The couple met in 2016 when Stone hosted SNL and McCary directed a sketch she appeared in.

Stone and McCary welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Louise Jean McCary, in March 2021.

Sources close to the couple have described their relationship as “strong and respectful” and said having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected.

The couple has kept their relationship very private, rarely making public appearances together.

Stone has given her husband a few rare shoutouts, including during her Golden Globe acceptance speech in January 2024 for her performance in Poor Things.