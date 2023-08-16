in NEWS

Journalist Emmanuel Juma Named Foreign Affairs Head of Communication

Veteran journalist Emmanuel Juma has been appointed as head of communication at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement, CS Alfred Mutua said Juma has the personality and creativity to help the Ministry better communicate its Foreign and Diaspora positions.

“Mr Juma brings a wealth of experience in all Media areas and has the personality, creativity, and drive to enable the Ministry to communicate its Foreign and Diaspora positions more effectively,” he said.

With Juma on board, the CS said, the ministry will starting September hold regular press conferences.

“The Ministry under my leadership will hold regular Press Conferences starting from September to brief the Nation on Foreign and Diaspora matters,” he added.

The media sessions, he explained,  will be dubbed ‘The Foreign Brief’ and will be steered by himself, and in his absence, the two Principal Secretaries; Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu and PS Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei, will hold the forte.

Juma started his career at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) before moving to the Kenya Television Network (KTN).

In 2005, the journalist moved to NTV where he ran a political humour programme dubbed The Bull’s Eye.

In 2018, he and others were declared redundant at the Nation Media Group in 2018.

Later, Juma moved to Switch TV but quit after a month.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

