    Emmy Rossum Net Worth

    Emmy Rossum, the versatile American actress and singer-songwriter, boasts a net worth of $12 million. Her multifaceted career spans acclaimed film roles, television series, and musical endeavors, showcasing her exceptional talent and versatility across various artistic mediums.

    Date of Birth Sep 12, 1986
    Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Singer, Songwriter

    Early Life

    Born Emmanuelle Grey Rossum in 1986 in Brooklyn, New York, Emmy Rossum embarked on her artistic journey at a young age, honing her talents as both an actress and a singer. With a diverse heritage of Russian-Jewish, English, and Dutch descent, Rossum’s upbringing laid the foundation for her illustrious career in the entertainment industry.

    Emmy Rossum Career

    Rossum’s breakout performances in films such as “Songcatcher” and “Mystic River” catapulted her to mainstream recognition, earning her critical acclaim and accolades for her compelling portrayals on screen. Her notable roles in blockbuster hits like “The Day After Tomorrow” and “The Phantom of the Opera” further solidified her status as a sought-after talent in Hollywood.

    Emmy Rossum TV Career

    Rossum’s tenure on the acclaimed television series “Shameless,” where she portrayed the resilient Fiona Gallagher, showcased her exceptional acting prowess and garnered widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

    Additionally, her foray into directing with episodes of “Shameless,” “Animal Kingdom,” and “Mr. Robot” underscored her versatility behind the camera.

    Emmy Rossum Music Career

    Beyond her achievements in acting, Rossum’s musical endeavors showcased her talents as a singer-songwriter, with albums such as “Inside Out” and “Sentimental Journey” garnering recognition for their artistry and musicality. Her distinctive voice and emotive performances captivated audiences, further expanding her creative repertoire.

    Personal Life

    Rossum’s personal life, marked by her marriage to writer and director Sam Esmail, reflects her commitment to love and family. Her philanthropic endeavors, including her advocacy for causes such as breast cancer awareness and environmental conservation, underscore her dedication to making a positive impact beyond the realm of entertainment.

    Emmy Rossum net worth is $12 million.

