Energy CS Chirchir Sends Home Five EPRA Board Members

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary (CS) Davis Chirchir Friday sent home five board members of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

This is seen as part of measures to streamline operations at the agency.

Those sent packing include George Mwakule, Moses Murengu, Daniel Ndonye, Mercy Wambugu, and Caroline Githii.

Anthony Gachau, Diba Daudi, Abraham Kipruto, and Jenipher Long’or will be the new directors of the EPRA Board.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12(1) of the constitution Energy Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum appoints, Anthony Gachau, Diba Daudi, Abraham Kipruto and Jenipher Long’or to be members of the Board of Directors of EPRA,” read the gazette notice.

The new appointees will serve for a period of three years.

The move comes at a time when the government is under pressure to deliver on various issues in the energy sector.

President William Ruto has instituted several radical changes, including the sacking of top officials in government positions that were part of the previous regime.

