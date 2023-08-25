Ensure No Room for Corruption, Collusion – Mudavadi Tells KRA Revenue Assistants

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) Revenue Service Assistants (RSAs) to observe professionalism during revenue collection.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of 1,405 graduates who successfully completed a two-month training course at Recruits Training College in Eldoret, Mudavadi said that while the RSAs will be expected to enforce compliance, they should also ensure that there is no room for collusion, facilitating tax evasion or engaging in corruption.

The prime CS noted that the revenue officers will also be expected to be respectful of the taxpayers and understand them.

“They are your valued patrons, not criminals. Remember the lessons you learned, among them, that effective revenue mobilization is about facilitating income generating businesses. Help business comply with their tax obligations through simplification of processes and providing a steady and predictable business environment. A business-friendly approach is what you are obligated to,” he said.

He also applauded the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) for partnering with various Ministries, Departments and Agencies to provide training programs intended to equip public servants with the requisite knowledge, skills and values that enhance their competency.

Congratulations to the 1,405 graduates who successfully completed a two-month training course at Recruits Training College in Eldoret and are now qualified as KRA Revenue Service Assistants. pic.twitter.com/EGaiiBsydJ — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) August 25, 2023

“I also congratulate the Commandant, for the splendid job of preparing a new generation of Revenue Assistant Officers,” he added.

Board chair Anthony Mwaura congratulated the graduates as he urged them to “mobilize adequate revenue for the financing of the economic development and enable the government achieve its economic -Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda”.

“Allow me to congratulate you for successfully completing this rigorous test; your bravery, body, mind and spirit, that summed up to your resilience, have brought you this far,” said Mwaura.

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Mulongo said the RSAs will be deployed in different areas where they will support in the expansion of the tax base through initiatives like online Registration of trading businesses that are not registered with KRA, data collection on landlords to facilitate compliance initiatives relating to rental and property taxes.

They will also enhance compliance through facilitating the on-boarding of new taxpayers involved in the manufacture of excisable goods, ensure compliance with excise regulations and enforcement on unlicensed/illicit factories.

Further, the RSAs will assist in market surveillance to ensure compliance of taxpayers with issuance of tax receipts and compliance with TIMS/eTIMS regulations.

