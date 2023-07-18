Envoys in Kenya Call for Dialogue Ahead of Three-day Protests

High Commissioners and ambassadors in Kenya have expressed concern over the recent anti-government protests that left 23 dead and hundreds nursing injuries.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Sweden, Ukraine, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States envoys said they were saddened by the loss of life and violence witnessed during the Saba Saba protests.

“We are saddened by the loss of life and concerned by high levels of violence, including the use of live rounds and the destruction of property, during the recent demonstrations,” read the statement in part.

The envoys further called on all parties to amicably resolve their differences to ensure no further loss of life.

Read: Security Chiefs Meet Ahead of Planned Anti-government Protests

“We recognise the daily hardship faced by many Kenyans and urge all parties to table their concerns through a meaningful dialogue and resolve their differences peacefully to build the nation together, ensuring no further loss of life,” it continued.

“We stand ready to support the parties in their efforts to find constructive and peaceful solutions.”

Last week, the United Nations said it was “very concerned” about the police brutality during the protests.

“Reports say up to 23 people have been killed and dozens injured in the demonstrations in the past week,” UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said on Friday.

Read Also: Court Declines to Halt Anti-government Protests

The UN called for “prompt, thorough, independent and transparent investigations into the deaths and injuries. Those responsible must be held to account. Effective measures to prevent further deaths and injuries must be adopted.”

“In light of calls for further protests next week, we call on the authorities to ensure the right to peaceful assembly as guaranteed by the Kenyan Constitution and international human rights law.

“The policing of protests must seek to facilitate peaceful assemblies, and any use of force must be guided by the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and non-discrimination. Firearms should never be used to disperse protests,” Laurence said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...