EpiCar Is The Best Way To Sell A Vehicle In The US, based on customer feedback*

EpiCar’s mission is to build a better car-selling experience since its launch in 2023. It is the easiest way to sell your car; all from the comfort of your home.

So how can they do this?

Thanks to EpiCar’s extensive network of verified dealers, selling your car is hassle-free. With no need for dealer visits or time-consuming conversations with potential customers, you can rely on EpiCar’s platform to connect you with verified buyers who are ready to make an offer.

Dealers openly compete for the car, ensuring transparency and fairness, and sellers can view their listings and dealers’ offers. Everything is transparent, empowering sellers to make informed decisions based on visible bids and their car’s true market value.

EpiCar can help you sell your car quickly because you receive multiple offers. Its only purpose is to simplify the car sale process, and this is how it works:

Complete Your Listing

List your car easily by simply adding it to the website. It’s a quick and straightforward process.

Get a Top Offer

Watch how the auction goes and view the dealer offers.



Complete The Deal



Seal the deal effortlessly—the dealer will purchase your vehicle in the shortest time.

Epicar offers a completely free service for car sellers. They ensure simplicity and convenience in selling while promising to attract the maximum number of potential buyers.



*Based on feedback from EpiCar’s first clients