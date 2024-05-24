Eric Trump, an American businessman and philanthropist, has an estimated net worth of $350 million. He is best known as the second son of former President Donald Trump and for his role in the Trump Organization. Eric gained public recognition through his appearances on the reality show “The Apprentice” alongside his father and became a prominent supporter of the Trump presidency following the 2016 election.

Eric Trump Net Worth $350 Million Date of Birth January 6, 1984 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Businessperson

Early Life

Eric Frederick Trump was born on January 6, 1984, in New York City. He is the third child of Donald Trump and Ivana Trump. Following his parents’ divorce when he was eight, Eric developed a close bond with his siblings and spent significant time with his maternal grandparents in the Czech Republic, where he learned skills such as hunting and fishing from his grandfather.

Eric attended the Hill School, a coed preparatory boarding school in Pennsylvania, where he excelled in woodworking and showed a keen interest in business. During summers, he worked on various construction sites with his brother, gaining practical experience in the family business. Unlike his elder siblings, who went to the University of Pennsylvania, Eric chose Georgetown University, where he earned a degree in finance and management.

The Trump Organization

Eric joined the Trump Organization in 2006 and quickly became a key player. He advocated for the large-scale purchase of properties following the 2008 market crash, capitalizing on low housing prices. Today, he serves as the executive vice president of development and acquisitions. Eric has overseen numerous projects, including the renovation of the Trump National Doral in Miami.

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted the Trump Organization, with properties like the National Doral experiencing financial strain. Despite these challenges, Eric has focused on luxury hotel properties and office spaces, helping the organization navigate the economic downturn.

Television

Eric Trump frequently appeared on “The Apprentice,” serving as a boardroom judge for five years from 2010 to 2015. His presence on the show helped solidify his public image and business acumen.

Eric Trump Salary

Financial disclosures have revealed that Eric, along with his siblings Donald Jr. and Ivanka, has earned approximately $35 million each in salary over the past two decades. Although they do not yet own the majority of their father’s businesses, they each hold a 7.5% stake in Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C.

Philanthropy

Eric is a dedicated philanthropist and founded the Eric Trump Foundation, which has raised tens of millions of dollars for Saint Jude Children’s Hospital. He also serves on the hospital’s board. However, his charitable activities have not been without controversy, with allegations of funds being redirected to Trump family projects leading to an investigation by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Personal Real Estate

Eric resides in a four-unit apartment above Central Park in Trump Parc East and owns a duplex at Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, NY. In 2018, Eric and his brother Donald Jr. purchased a property at Mar-a-Lago for $18.5 million through an LLC, with Eric serving as president. The property, originally owned by their aunt Maryanne Trump Barry, features extensive ocean frontage, a pool, a sunroom, and a library.

Eric Trump Family

Eric met Lara Yunaska, a producer for “Inside Edition,” in 2008. They married in 2014 at Mar-a-Lago and have two children. Known for their relatively low-key lifestyle, Eric and Lara are often considered the “most normal” members of the Trump family.

