Erica Campbell Siblings: A Support System Steeped in Music

Erica Campbell is a renowned American gospel singer, songwriter and TV personality known for her multiplatinum success in the music industry.

She gained fame as part of the duo Mary Mary with her sister Tina and has also excelled as a solo artist.

Erica’s album, Help, won a Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album in 2015, and she has received multiple Stellar Awards.

Apart from her music career, she hosts the radio show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, and has appeared in various TV shows.

Erica is also an author, with a book titled, More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty.

Her contributions to gospel music and her inspirational work have solidified her position as a respected figure in the industry.

Siblings

Erica has a total of eight siblings, including one older sister, Maliea Dionne Atkins, and five younger sisters, Trecina Evette “Tina” Atkins, Delisa Marie “Lisa” or “Wittle Wees” Atkins, Thomasina Andrea “Goo Goo” Atkins, Alana Ellesse “Lainz” or “Luv Luv” Atkins and Shanta Nena Lavea Atkins.

She also has two older brothers, Andre Lavelle Atkins, who passed away at a young age, and Darrell Antoine Atkins, who is still alive and resides in Arizona.

Career

Erica is a multiplatinum gospel singer, both as a solo artist and as part of the duo Mary Mary with her sister Tina.

Her album, Help, won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album and eight Stellar Awards.

Erica is also the host of the nationally syndicated daily radio show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, and a judge on BET’s Sunday Best.

In addition to her music career, he has acted in films such as The Gospel and Sparkle.

Erica is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children.

Going solo

Erica embarked on her solo music career in 2013, releasing two albums with Entertainment One Music that both charted on the Billboard charts.

Her debut studio album, Help, was released on March 25, 2014, and achieved significant success, peaking at Nos. 6, 1, and 2 on The Billboard 200, Top Gospel Albums and Independent Albums charts, respectively.

This album earned her a Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album at the 57th edition of the event.

Following this success, she released her second studio album, Help 2.0, on March 31, 2015.

Erica’s solo career showcases her talent in urban contemporary gospel, Christian R&B and contemporary R&B genres.

In addition to her music, she has also ventured into reality TV with her husband, Warryn Campbell, and continues to inspire audiences with her music and personal journey.

Personal career

Erica is married to Warryn Campbell, a Grammy-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center.

Together, they have three children: Krista Nicole Campbell, Warryn Campbell III and Zaya Monique.

Erica’s children are an essential part of her life, and she often shares her love for them on social media and in interviews.

Her family is a significant source of support and inspiration for her music and career.