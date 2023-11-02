‘Erik ten Hag Is the Problem,’ Some Manchester United Players Now Believe

A sense of unrest is permeating the Manchester United camp as the team grapples with a challenging season.

Sources within the dressing room have revealed mounting doubts about the management of Erik ten Hag, raising concerns about the direction of the club and sparking simmering resentment among certain players.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that internal concerns have reached a tipping point, with several players expressing reservations about Erik ten Hag’s management style and tactical decisions.

Some players are also said to be unimpressed with the club’s overall strategic direction, particularly as a 12-month-long strategic review remains ongoing.

Manchester United’s on-field performance this season has been a source of immense frustration, with the team recording eight losses in 15 matches.

The recent 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the League Cup marked a historic low point for the club, marking the first time they’ve conceded three goals in consecutive home defeats since October 1962.

Furthermore, this loss also signaled the first time in nearly a century that United has been beaten in five of its first ten home games.

Dissatisfaction among players initially came to light in September when some voiced weariness over Ten Hag’s criticism and tactical adjustments.

Allegations of favoritism were also made, with claims that Ten Hag shields certain players while publicly criticizing others without naming them.

While the club’s chief executive, Richard Arnold, maintained as recently as last week that United is making “good progress,” the discontent within the squad continues to mount.

The club’s backing of Erik ten Hag remains steadfast, supported by a significant investment of over £400 million in player signings during his tenure.

Although the club is poised for a substantial investment from the Ineos Group, which is set to acquire a 25% stake in Manchester United, the timing of this investment remains uncertain.

In the aftermath of the loss to Newcastle, Ten Hag remained resolute, asserting that he is a “fighter” who can steer the club through its challenges.

“I’m a fighter and I know it’s not always going up, and we have had a lot of setbacks this season so far, but you also have to deal with it, and it’s never an excuse. I have said before when there are setbacks, the routines, the way of play are not similar, not the same, but even then you have to get the results in,” Ten Hag stated.

Despite the mounting scrutiny, Ten Hag is confident in his abilities and intends to guide Manchester United back to a more successful path.

“I understand [the scrutiny]. When the results are not there, then there is a logical process questioning that. I am confident I can do it. I have done it at all my clubs and also last year; I did it here as well,” he emphasized.