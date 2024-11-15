Erika Costell Siblings: A Closer Look at the Internet Personality’s Family Tree

Erika Costell, born on November 12, 1992, in Toledo, Ohio, is an American internet personality and singer.

She gained fame as a member of Team 10, founded by Jake Paul, where she served as COO and appeared in his videos.

Costell launched her YouTube channel in 2017, showcasing vlogs and music, including her single Jerika, which charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2020, she established BIA Entertainment, a music label focused on female artists.

Siblings

Erika comes from a large family with a total of twelve siblings, which includes both full and half-siblings.

Among them are her half-brother JC Costell and half-sisters Morgan and Dani Costell.

Growing up in such a large household has played a significant role in shaping her personality and values.

Career

Costell began her career at a young age, entering the modeling industry when she was just 16 years old.

She was represented by well-known agencies, including Wilhelmina International, which helped her gain experience and exposure in the fashion world.

This early start in modeling laid the foundation for her later success as an internet personality, as it provided her with skills in presentation and confidence in front of the camera.

Costell’s breakthrough moment came when she joined Team 10, a social media collective founded by Jake Paul in 2017.

As the Chief Operating Officer (COO), she played a significant role in managing the group’s activities and content strategies.

Her involvement with Team 10 not only increased her visibility but also allowed her to collaborate with other creators, leading to a rapid growth in her social media following.

Through Team 10, Costell appeared in numerous vlogs and challenges, showcasing her personality and engaging with fans.

YouTube channel

In 2017, Costell launched her own YouTube channel, where she began sharing a variety of content, including vlogs, beauty tutorials, lifestyle videos, and music.

Her engaging personality resonated with viewers, and she quickly amassed millions of subscribers.

One of her notable musical releases is the single Jerika, a collaboration with Jake Paul that gained considerable attention and even charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following her departure from Team 10 in late 2018—after her breakup with Jake Paul—Costell took control of her career by focusing on independent projects.

She signed with The Orchard, a music distribution company, which allowed her to release music under her own brand without being tied to a collective.

Music career

In addition to her work as a content creator and musician, Costell has ventured into entrepreneurship.

In 2020, she founded BIA Entertainment, a music label dedicated to empowering female artists.

This venture reflects her commitment to supporting women in the music industry and providing them with opportunities to succeed.

In 2021, she launched Akire Sport, an activewear brand designed for women.

The brand focuses on creating stylish and functional athleisure wear that encourages an active lifestyle.