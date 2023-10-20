Escalating Tensions At Lebanese-Israeli Border Raise Concerns Of Larger Conflict

In recent days, the border region between Lebanon and Israel has been a hotbed of tension, with frequent exchanges of fire between heavily armed militants on the Lebanese side and the Israeli army.

These skirmishes have stoked fears that the situation could snowball into a more significant confrontation.

Near the border in the southern town of Bein Jbeil, the streets are unusually quiet, with most shops closed.

The majority of the town’s residents and those in other border villages have chosen to leave, fearing an escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

They worry that this region, dominated by the influential Shia Islamist group Hezbollah, could become another frontline in the conflict.

However, a small group of residents has decided to stay put, demonstrating unwavering confidence in Hezbollah’s ability to protect them.

Some of them gathered around a plastic table, dining on pizza and smoking as they maintained their sense of calm.

“I’m not going to leave unless [the situation] gets out of hand, which I doubt,” said 52-year-old Mohammed Baidoun. He spoke under the watchful eye of several Hezbollah overseers who quickly appeared from different directions upon our arrival. “I have faith in the resistance that we have here… I believe deep down that [Hezbollah] will protect us.”

The lingering question of Hezbollah’s response looms over the entire nation. This group, like Hamas, is designated a terrorist organization by the UK, the US, and other countries. The group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has maintained silence since the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s number two, asserted that the group is “fully ready” and not intimidated by calls from the US and other nations to stay away from the conflict. However, the secretive nature of Hezbollah makes it challenging to discern their specific preparations.

Israel has long considered Hezbollah a more formidable adversary than Hamas. The group boasts a substantial arsenal of weapons, including precision-guided missiles capable of striking deep into Israeli territory, and a well-trained force of tens of thousands of battle-hardened fighters.

Hezbollah’s actions so far have been confined to cross-border skirmishes along the unofficial boundary between Lebanon and Israel, known as the Blue Line, set by the UN.

In these clashes, the group has exchanged missiles and artillery fire with the Israeli military multiple times daily. Additionally, Palestinian factions aligned with Hezbollah have carried out attacks, including several attempted incursions into Israel from southern Lebanon. These confrontations have resulted in casualties on both sides, including civilian casualties.

On the Israeli side of the border, residents are also fleeing the violence. The Israeli military recently announced the evacuation of 28 communities and created a no-go zone extending 2 kilometers from the border. They have evacuated residents from the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, which has come under rocket fire in recent days.

