Esther Ngari Named KEBS Boss After Coming in Second During Interviews

Trade Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has named Esther Ngari managing director for the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

Ngari has been holding the position on an interim basis since May.

This was after Bernard Njiraini and 27 others were shown the door.

Ngari is among three candidates who were being considered for the position.

“…the cabinet secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry appoints Esther Njeri Ngari to be the chief executive officer for a period of three years with effect October 13, 2023,” reads the Gazette notice in part.

An extract of minutes from the National Standards Council (NSC) special meeting showed that Ngari emerged second with a score of 77.22 after Moses Sudi Otoa who scored 78.78.

Suspended Director of Quality Assurance and Inspection Geoffrey Muriira came third with 68.33.

Ngari formerly served as the Director of Standards Development and Trade.

The council also interviewed Mugambi Kaberia who came forth with 53.78, Waweru Karanja (51.33), Luka Kipchumba (50.78), Gordon Onkjire (46.56) and Bruno Linviru.

