Ethan Klein Net Worth

Ethan Klein, an American comedian and social media personality, has a net worth of $20 million. This figure is a combined net worth with his wife and media co-star, Hila Klein. Ethan is best known for co-hosting the YouTube channel h3h3Productions with Hila. Their content primarily includes reaction videos and comedy sketches that satirize Internet culture. Additionally, Ethan hosts the H3 Podcast, which has become one of the largest podcast audiences in the United States according to Media Monitors.

h3h3Productions

In 2011, Ethan and Hila Klein launched their YouTube channel, h3h3Productions. The channel quickly gained popularity, amassing over six million subscribers and a billion views. It features reaction videos where the Kleins offer cultural commentary and critiques, intermixed with comedy sketches known for their absurd style. Many viewers have compared the channel’s style to the television series “Mystery Science Theater 3000” and the works of the comedy duo Tim & Eric. Over the years, h3h3Productions has earned a reputation for its satirical take on Internet trends, online personalities, and various YouTube policies.

H3 Podcast and Other Series

Beyond their YouTube channel, the Kleins host a triweekly podcast called “H3 Podcast,” which features conversational interviews. They also have two weekly sub-series: “H3 After Dark,” an unscripted podcast covering current affairs, and “Content Court,” a narrative podcast exploring controversial Internet personalities. Since the end of 2020, the H3 Podcast has been one of the highest-ranking podcasts in the United States.

In September 2020, Ethan Klein joined the podcast “Frenemies” alongside co-host and YouTube personality Trisha Paytas. The show ran for 39 episodes until June 2021, when Paytas left due to disagreements with Klein and the podcast’s production. Despite its candid discussions on mental illness, “Frenemies” faced harsh criticism for Paytas’s antisemitic comments about Judaism and the Holocaust. Later, in September 2021, Klein began the podcast series “Leftovers” with co-host and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, where they discuss progressive ideas and mock prominent conservative figures.

Fair Use Lawsuit

In April 2016, YouTube personality Matt Hosseinzadeh filed a civil action suit against the Kleins for alleged copyright infringement. He claimed that the Kleins refused to remove his content from their video after he requested them to do so, alleging that their video used more than 70% of his work. In response, YouTube personality Philip DeFranco launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the Kleins’ legal fees, arguing that fair use on YouTube needed protection.

A month after the lawsuit was filed, the Kleins announced that the $130,000 raised by DeFranco’s GoFundMe would go into an escrow account called the Fair Use Protection Account. Ultimately, the Kleins won the lawsuit, as US District Judge Katherine B. Forrest ruled that their commentary video qualified as “fair use as a matter of law.” This case was significant as it was the first of its kind to receive a judgment and provided a persuasive argument for future fair use cases on YouTube.

Controversies

In 2017, the Kleins faced backlash when they expressed support for YouTube personality PewDiePie, who had made controversial Nazi jokes in one of his videos. Later, in 2020, Ethan Klein was dropped as a sponsor for Old Spice after footage resurfaced of him using derogatory slurs in a 2017 podcast episode.

Personal Life

Ethan met his wife Hila in Israel in 2007 while she was serving in the Israel Defense Forces. They spent several years together and married in 2012. They had a son in June 2019 and live in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

Real Estate

In 2017, Ethan and Hila purchased their first Los Angeles home in Woodland Hills for $780,000. In 2018, they bought another home in Encino for $2.3 million. In November 2019, the couple spent $9 million on a large estate in Bel Air, California. Located within a guarded community, the 7,500-square-foot estate has six bedrooms and sits on just over an acre. As of this writing, they still own both previous homes.

