Eugene Levy Siblings: Get to Know Fred and Barbara Levy Feinstein

Eugene Levy is a renowned Canadian actor, writer and producer known for his comedic roles in films like American Pie and the TV series, Schitt’s Creek.

He has won multiple awards, including Primetime Emmys and a Grammy.

Levy co-created and starred in Schitt’s Creek with his son, Dan Levy.

Beyond acting, he is an autism advocate and received the Order of Canada.

Recently, Levy hosted a travel documentary series, The Reluctant Traveler, and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024.

Siblings

Levy has two siblings, namely Fred Levy and Barbara Levy Feinstein.

However, the two have maintained a lower public profile compared to their famous brother.

Career

Levy has had an illustrious career spanning over five decades as an actor, writer and producer in both film and television.

He got his start in the 1970s with the Toronto production of the musical, Godspell, and as a member of the Second City improv troupe.

Levy rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s with roles in films like Splash, Father of the Bride and the Christopher Guest mockumentaries, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show and A Mighty Wind.

His breakout role came in 1999 when he played the lovable but clueless dad in the hit comedy, American Pie, which launched him to a new audience.

Levy went on to reprise the role in several sequels, cementing his reputation as America’s favorite Dad.

Other notable film credits include Finding Dory, Bringing Down the House and Cheaper by the Dozen 2.

In the 2010s, Levy co-created, executive produced, and starred in the critically acclaimed sitcom, Schitt’s Creek.

The show was a huge success, winning multiple awards including Emmys for Levy and his co-stars.

Levy has also hosted the travel documentary series, The Reluctant Traveler, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024.

Awards and accolades

Levy has garnered numerous awards and accolades throughout his esteemed career.

He has received five Canadian Comedy Awards, including two for Best Writing and three for Best Male Performer.

Levy won a New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor.

Notable accolades include a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture for A Mighty Wind.

He has been recognized at the Primetime Emmy Awards, winning for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek.

Levy has also received awards from the Critics Choice Awards, CableACE Awards, Canadian Screen Awards and Gemini Awards, among others.

Personal life

Eugene has been married to Deborah Divine since 1977.

They have two children together, son Dan Levy, born in 1983, and daughter Sarah Levy, born in 1986.

The Levy family is known for being very close-knit, similar to the Rose family on Schitt’s Creek.

Eugene and Deborah raised their children in Toronto, wanting them to have a normal upbringing with options beyond show business.

Despite their success, Eugene and Deborah were strict parents.

Eugene has said he would ground his kids if they crossed the line, a standard he was raised with and passed on to Dan and Sarah.

However, as Dan got older, he would often make his parents laugh.

Deborah Divine has kept a lower profile compared to her famous husband and children, but she has been credited with much of the family’s success.

Eugene acknowledged her love, support.and counsel in his 2020 Emmy acceptance speech.