Eugene Wamalwa: DAP-K Set to Exit Azimio Coalition

The Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) has announced its intention to leave the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Coalition.

Party leader Eugene Wamalwa confirmed that they have begun the withdrawal process, explaining that remaining in the opposition coalition is no longer feasible.

“We cannot stay and we no longer find it tenable being in a relationship with people who are no longer like-minded with us,” he said.

Addressing delegates at a National Congress in Webuye, Bungoma County, Wamalwa stated that the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) can no longer collaborate with ODM, as the affiliate party has now aligned itself with the government.

Wamalwa also revealed that DAP-K will soon launch a nationwide registration drive to recruit new members in all 47 counties.

This initiative aims to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections, where they plan to field candidates for all positions, including the presidency.

Additionally, NARC-K, led by Martha Karua, and PNU, under Peter Munya, have also hinted at plans to exit the coalition.

“Kindly take note that our stay in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is not tenable due to the prevailing political developments,” said Karua.

Munya announced on July 29 that the National Executive Council would soon meet to formalize the decision.

The parties’ move comes after ODM recently nominated four of its members for appointment to President William Ruto’s cabinet, signaling a shift in its political alignment.

“The way our constitution is structured is such that there have to be two sides, there are people in government and people supposed to be in the opposition, you cannot be in both places,” he said.

However, the Registrar of Political Parties has not yet approved their exit from the coalition.