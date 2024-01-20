fbpx
    Eva Longoria's Net Worth

    Eva Longoria, an American actress celebrated for her versatility on both the small and big screens, boasts a net worth of $80 million. Renowned for her role as Gabrielle Solis in the iconic series “Desperate Housewives,” Longoria’s career extends beyond acting to include production, direction, and lucrative brand endorsements. Let’s delve into the life, career, and financial stature of the multifaceted Eva Longoria.

    Early Life

    Born on March 15, 1975, in Corpus Christi, Texas, Eva Jacqueline Longoria emerged from humble beginnings to become a Hollywood luminary. Her early life, marked by a blend of Mexican heritage and Roman Catholic upbringing, laid the foundation for her strong work ethic.

    Eva Longoria

    After high school and winning the title of Miss Corpus Christi USA in 1998, Longoria pursued kinesiology at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Upon arriving in Los Angeles, she navigated auditions, marking the inception of her acting career.

    Eva Longoria Acting Career

    Eva’s acting journey commenced in 1999, featuring roles in shows like “Beverly Hills 90210” and “General Hospital.” However, it was her recurring role in “The Young and the Restless” from 2001 to 2003 that propelled her into the limelight.

    The pinnacle of her television career came with “Desperate Housewives,” where her portrayal of Gabrielle Solis earned her accolades and a Golden Globe nomination. Beyond TV, Longoria graced the silver screen in films like “The Sentinel” and “Over Her Dead Body,” showcasing her acting prowess.

    Eva Longoria Net Worth and Salary

    Eva Longoria net worth of $80 million attest to her enduring success in the entertainment industry.

    Eva Longoria Salary

    In 2011, she clinched the title of the highest-paid TV actress globally, amassing over $13 million in earnings within that year.

    Eva Longoria Contract

    While gracing the set of “Desperate Housewives,” Eva Longoria’s negotiation prowess resulted in an escalating salary. Her earnings reached a pinnacle, with a reported $375,000 per episode towards the show’s conclusion. The success of “Desperate Housewives” empowered Longoria and her co-stars to negotiate from positions of influence.

    As the show’s popularity soared, Longoria’s base salary for a potential ninth season was poised to increase, highlighting the impact of the series on her financial trajectory.

    Eva Longoria

    Eva Longoria Businesses

    Eva Longoria’s entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond acting. She ventured into the culinary world with the opening of restaurants like Beso in Hollywood and Las Vegas. Despite Beso LLC’s bankruptcy in 2011, Longoria’s diverse pursuits continued, including the launch of her fashion label.

    As a model, Longoria adorned the covers of prestigious magazines and secured lucrative contracts with renowned brands such as L’Oreal, New York & Co., and Bebe Sport. Her advocacy for charitable causes and support for the Latino community exemplify her commitment to philanthropy.

    Personal Life

    Longoria's personal life includes marriages to actors Tyler Christopher and Tony Parker, with whom she faced challenges leading to divorce. In 2016, she found marital bliss with Mexican businessman José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón Patiño, welcoming a son in 2018.

     

