Evan Ross Net Worth

Evan Ross, an American actor, musician, and producer, boasts a net worth of $25 million. He is the son of legendary music superstar Diana Ross, formerly the lead singer of the Supremes.

Career Achievements

Evan Ross has amassed over 30 acting credits, including notable films such as “ATL” (2006), “The Family Tree” (2011), “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” (2014), and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” (2015). His television appearances include roles in “90210” (2010–2011), “Wicked City” (2015), and “Star” (2017–2019). In addition to acting, Ross has worked as an executive producer for the 2014 film “Acid Girls” and the 2018 reality series “Ashlee+Evan,” which he starred in alongside his wife, Ashlee Simpson. The couple also formed the musical duo Ashlee + Evan, releasing a self-titled EP in 2018. Ross’s music career includes singles like “Yes Me” (2011) and “How To Live Alone” (2015), as well as collaborations on DJWS & Hero’s “They” (2016) and Kronic’s “Restricted” (2017).

Early Life

Evan Olav Ross was born on August 26, 1988, in Greenwich, Connecticut, to Diana Ross and mountaineer/businessman Arne Næss Jr. His parents divorced in 2000, and his father tragically died in a mountain climbing accident in 2004. Arne Næss Jr. was a successful businessman with a fortune in shipping, real estate, oil, and IT, valued around $600 million at his death. Evan has an older brother, Ross, three older half-sisters (Rhonda, Chudney, and “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross) from his mother’s side, and five half-siblings (Christoffer, Leona, Katinka, Louis, and Nicklas) from his father’s side. He attended Greenwich High School.

Acting Career

Ross began his acting career with a cameo in his mother’s 1991 music video “When You Tell Me That You Love Me,” and later appeared in the 1999 TV movie “Shelly Fisher.” His notable early roles include the film “ATL” (2006) and the HBO movie “Life Support” (2007), which earned him critical acclaim. He also appeared in “Pride” (2007), “Gardens of the Night” (2008), and “Linewatch” (2008). From 2010 to 2011, Ross had a recurring role on “90210” and starred in films like “Case 219” (2010) and “Mooz-lum” (2010).

In 2012, Ross co-starred in “Jeff, Who Lives at Home” and portrayed music producer Dallas Austin in the VH1 movie “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story” (2013). His role as Messalla in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” parts 1 and 2 brought him widespread recognition. From 2017 to 2019, he starred in the Fox musical drama “Star” and appeared in films such as “The Curse of Buckout Road” (2017) and “She Ball” (2020). In 2021, he co-starred in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Personal Life

Evan Ross began dating pop singer Ashlee Simpson in July 2013. They married on August 30, 2014, at Diana Ross’s estate in Connecticut. The couple has two children: daughter Jagger Snow (born July 30, 2015) and son Ziggy Blue (born October 29, 2020). Evan is also the stepfather to Bronx Mowgli, Simpson’s son from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz. In 2014, Ross and Simpson changed their last name to Ross-Næss. They starred in the reality series “Ashlee+Evan” in 2018.

Evan Ross Awards and Nominations

Ross won a Breakthrough Performance award at the 2011 SXSW Film Festival for “96 Minutes.” He has received nominations for Best Actor at the Nice International Film Festival and the World Music and Independent Film Festival for “Buckout Road” (2018). He was also nominated for an NAACP Image Award for “Life Support” (2008) and a Black Reel Award for “Mooz-lum” (2012).

Real Estate

In 2018, Ross and Simpson showcased their Los Angeles home on their reality show “Ashlee+Evan.” The house, a creative haven inspired by the Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City, reflects their artistic pursuits. In September 2020, the couple purchased a 6,000 square foot mansion in Encino, L.A., for $4.5 million.

Evan Ross Net Worth

