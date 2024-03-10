fbpx
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Evelyn Lozada Net Worth

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    Evelyn Lozada Net Worth

    Evelyn Lozada, a prominent figure in American reality television, boasts a net worth of $4 million, reflecting her success as a television personality and entrepreneur. Widely recognized for her appearances on the VH1 reality series “Basketball Wives,” Lozada has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and beyond, showcasing her versatility, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit.

    Evelyn Lozada Net Worth $4 Million
    Date of Birth December 10, 1975
    Place of Birth Brooklyn
    Nationality American
    Profession TV Personality, Actor

    Early Life

    Born on December 10, 1975, in The Bronx to Nengo Lozada and Sylvia Ferrer, Evelyn Lozada spent her formative years immersed in her Puerto Rican heritage. Raised alongside her sister by her mother, Lozada embraced her Roman Catholic upbringing before embarking on a journey to Miami in 2007. There, she pursued her passion for entrepreneurship, serving as co-owner of Dulce, a renowned shoe boutique located in Coral Gables, Florida. Her foray into the world of business laid the foundation for her subsequent success in the entertainment industry.

    Evelyn Lozada Net Worth

    Basketball Wives

    Lozada’s ascent to fame reached new heights with her pivotal role on “Basketball Wives,” a captivating reality TV series that chronicled the lives of wives, ex-wives, and girlfriends of professional basketball players.

    Also Read: What Was Sophia Leone Net Worth When She Died?

    From 2010 to 2013 and beyond, Lozada captivated audiences with her magnetic presence and candid portrayal of her personal life, establishing herself as a fan favorite and a household name in the world of reality television.

    Evelyn Lozada Books

    In addition to her success on television, Lozada has ventured into entrepreneurship and literary endeavors, further showcasing her diverse talents and creative vision. From co-authoring novels such as “The Wives Association: Inner Circle” to executive producing and starring in the reality TV series “Livin’ Lozada” alongside her daughter Shaniece, Lozada has demonstrated her ability to excel in various creative pursuits, leaving an indelible mark on the worlds of literature and entertainment.

    Evelyn Lozada Net Worth

    Personal Life

    Outside of her professional endeavors, Lozada is a devoted mother and advocate for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. Her personal experiences have fueled her activism, inspiring her to launch the Turn Hurt Into Joy online campaign in September 2017, aimed at raising awareness and funds for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Through her advocacy efforts and philanthropic initiatives, Lozada continues to empower and uplift others, using her platform for meaningful change and social impact.

    Evelyn Lozada Net Worth

    Evelyn Lozada net worth is $4 million.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Eva Mendes Net Worth

    Evelyn Lozada Net Worth

     
    Ezra Miller Net Worth

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X