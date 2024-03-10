Evelyn Lozada Net Worth

Evelyn Lozada, a prominent figure in American reality television, boasts a net worth of $4 million, reflecting her success as a television personality and entrepreneur. Widely recognized for her appearances on the VH1 reality series “Basketball Wives,” Lozada has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and beyond, showcasing her versatility, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Early Life

Born on December 10, 1975, in The Bronx to Nengo Lozada and Sylvia Ferrer, Evelyn Lozada spent her formative years immersed in her Puerto Rican heritage. Raised alongside her sister by her mother, Lozada embraced her Roman Catholic upbringing before embarking on a journey to Miami in 2007. There, she pursued her passion for entrepreneurship, serving as co-owner of Dulce, a renowned shoe boutique located in Coral Gables, Florida. Her foray into the world of business laid the foundation for her subsequent success in the entertainment industry.

Basketball Wives

Lozada’s ascent to fame reached new heights with her pivotal role on “Basketball Wives,” a captivating reality TV series that chronicled the lives of wives, ex-wives, and girlfriends of professional basketball players.

From 2010 to 2013 and beyond, Lozada captivated audiences with her magnetic presence and candid portrayal of her personal life, establishing herself as a fan favorite and a household name in the world of reality television.

Evelyn Lozada Books

In addition to her success on television, Lozada has ventured into entrepreneurship and literary endeavors, further showcasing her diverse talents and creative vision. From co-authoring novels such as “The Wives Association: Inner Circle” to executive producing and starring in the reality TV series “Livin’ Lozada” alongside her daughter Shaniece, Lozada has demonstrated her ability to excel in various creative pursuits, leaving an indelible mark on the worlds of literature and entertainment.

Personal Life

Outside of her professional endeavors, Lozada is a devoted mother and advocate for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. Her personal experiences have fueled her activism, inspiring her to launch the Turn Hurt Into Joy online campaign in September 2017, aimed at raising awareness and funds for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Through her advocacy efforts and philanthropic initiatives, Lozada continues to empower and uplift others, using her platform for meaningful change and social impact.

Evelyn Lozada Net Worth

