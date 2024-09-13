Ewan McGregor Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Actor Ewan McGregor, known for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting, has been awarded a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 53-year-old Scottish actor, who portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, said he was “very touched” by the honor.

McGregor was especially moved that his star was placed next to that of Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the original Star Wars films.

“I’m so moved that I’m close to my old friend Carrie Fisher, on the pavement here, that means a great deal to me,” McGregor shared.

He was introduced at the ceremony by fellow Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker.

Christensen praised McGregor, calling him “the best Jedi master anyone could’ve asked for” and “the coolest man on the planet.”

McGregor’s star is the 2,789th to be added to the Walk of Fame, located outside the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

McGregor, born in Perth, Scotland, made his film debut in 1994’s Being Human. He gained international recognition for his role as Mark Renton in Trainspotting and its 2017 sequel, T2 Trainspotting.

He starred as Obi-Wan Kenobi in three Star Wars films from 1999 to 2005, reprising the role in a 2022 Disney+ series.

McGregor’s film credits also include Moulin Rouge, Fargo, and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen. In 2013, he was honored with an OBE for his contributions to drama and charity, and he has won both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe.