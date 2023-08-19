Ex-Convict Suspected Of Planning Attack Arrested in Dagoretti with Firearm, Extremist Teachings

Police in Dagoretti Friday arrested an ex-convict who is suspected to be linked with al-Shabaab.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the 41-year-old man identified as Ferdinand Indangasi was nabbed near Skymatt supermarket in Riruta while in possession of suspected cocaine.

A later inspection of the individual led to the recovery of a firearm loaded with six rounds of ammunition and extremist teachings linked to the al Shabaab terror group.

“In an intelligence-led operation conducted in the Riruta area of Dagoreti, Kiambu County, the sleuths pounced on Ferdinand Indangasi near Skymatt supermarket, and recovered five sachets of a white narcotic substance believed to be cocaine from his pockets,” stated the DCI.

“Upon further scrutiny of the suspect’s mobile phone, the officers discovered radicalization literature with extremist teachings, linked to the Al-Shabaab terror network.”

DCI says the detectives accompanied the suspect to his house where they also recovered Sh31,000 in cash and 25 kilograms of 4-inch nails which the officers believe was to be used in the assembly of improvised explosive devices.

A further probe by the DCI-Anti Terror sleuths revealed that Indangasi was a convict at the Shimo La Tewa prison for 15 years.

“After conducting a background check of the suspect at the DCI-Anti Terror Police Unit headquarters, it was discovered that the suspect was a hardcore jailbird who had served 15 years behind bars at the Shimo La Tewa prison,” read the statement.

The terror suspect was taken to custody for grilling by anti-terror detectives awaiting his arraignment on Monday.

Police say they have thwarted tens of planned terror attacks in the country in the past months. This left tens of suspects killed and arrested.

