Ex-DP Gachagua Says Life in Danger, Claims Unmarked Cars Trailing Him

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Wednesday night his life is in danger.

He said security agents in unmarked cars have been trailing him.

It is not clear what their mission is.

He at the same time expressed fears over his life telling Kenyans to hold the state responsible incase he is harmed.

“In this era of extrajudicial killings, forced abductions and disappearances by state agents, I have thought it important to share with Kenyans the harassment and intimidation I am going through, and inform them to hold the state responsible if I am harmed by state agents.”

“I request the state to leave me alone! You hounded me out of office, and you should now allow me to enjoy my peace as a private citizen,” he said.

He said the cars are parking at the entrance of his Nairobi residence, taking note of all his visitors, and they trail him whenever he leaves the house, even all the way to his rural home in Nyeri.

He took a photo of one of the said cars and shared it on his social media accounts.

“Last Sunday, the below saloon car that was parked at the entrance to my residence trailed me to PCEA Kerarapon Church, followed me to where I went for a late lunch and back to the house! Upon checking the NTSA portal, I noticed that the number plates are registered to a lorry,” he said.

He argued the surveillance and intimidation of Kenyans was last witnessed during the era of the dreaded ‘Special Branch’ during the 24 years of Moi’s misrule.

Gachagua was a District Officer during Moi’s rule.

Police headquarters said no report had been made on the said claims hence they cannot act on the same.

Last week, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) refuted reports that detectives tried to prevent former Gachagua from attending a church event.

The former DP and his allies attended a church service at Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West in Nairobi on November 10.

This was followed by claims police had tried to stop him from attending the event.

The DCI said that the detective used an unmarked Subaru vehicle was false.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin said the Directorate operates within the confines of the law and does not interfere with the operations of other institutions.

“We want to clarify that these allegations are entirely false and seem to be aimed at misrepresenting the actions and intentions of the DCI.”

“The DCI operates within the parameters established by the rule of law and has consistently affirmed its commitment to refraining from interference in the liberties of individuals and institutions,” Amin said in a statement.

Since he was impeached, Gachagua has been using the church to preach his gospel.

He has since been allocated four security officers to guard him after he protested his life was in danger following political fallout.

He was impeached over a number of claims. Kithure Kindiki has since taken over the position.