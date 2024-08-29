Close Menu
    Ex-Health CS Nakhumicha: Doctors’ Strike Was My Toughest Challenge While Serving In The Ministry

    Andrew Walyaula
    Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha recently reflected on the challenges she faced during her time in office, citing the doctors’ strike as the most difficult period.

    Speaking during the handover ceremony to the new Health CS, Debra Mlongo Barasa, Nakhumicha expressed her regret over the nationwide strike, which saw doctors across the country stop working.

    “It was one of the lowest moments for me during my tenure, but even then, we worked as a team to manage the situation, despite how challenging it was,” Nakhumicha said.

    The doctors’ strike, which lasted for 56 days, ended on May 8, 2024, after intense negotiations.

    Nakhumicha noted that the strike was not only a difficult time for her personally but also for the entire ministry.

    “Patients were waiting for care, but the doctors were not available,” she lamented.

    Nakhumicha advised Barasa that there is always room for improvement in such roles.

    “We could have done better, maybe. I see it as part of the journey in this job. Even when you think you’re doing well, the law of unintended consequences can catch up with you. You plan to do your best, but sometimes things don’t go as expected,” she said.

    She also offered her support to Barasa, stating: “I haven’t been here long enough to give much advice, but I’m here if you need help. There is no written guide on how to do this job—just the Constitution, the Health Act, and ministry policies. As long as you work within those parameters, you should be able to navigate successfully.”

     

