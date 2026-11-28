An Australian former media executive has admitted he said a child sex abuse survivor and prominent advocate “must be looking to be raped again” because of the way she was dressed at an event.

Grace Tame, 31, was groomed and abused by a teacher and has been honoured as Australian of the Year in 2021 for her advocacy work on child safety.

In an op-ed for independent media outlet Crikey, Tame said she overheard Matt Handbury speaking to a friend, and was left distressed by the remark and the failure of others who heard it to intervene.

Handbury, nephew of Rupert Murdoch and a former executive at his firms, has not responded to a BBC request for comment, but in an email to Tame said he regretted the “highly objectionable” comment as soon as he said it.

Tame wrote in the Crikey article that she confronted Handbury – who she hadn’t met before – immediately, and again later in the evening to check she had heard him correctly.

She said the encounter at the University of New South Wales event last week triggered flashbacks to her abuse and left her feeling like she would vomit.

“My whole body was prickling in distress,” she wrote for Crikey.

“The many men and women who’d seen the confrontation were incredulous, and quick to express their anger at Matt’s behaviour… Ironically though, in a room full of seasoned activists, journalists, lawyers and actual whistleblowers, not one person besides me took Matt to task in the heat of the moment.”

The next day, in an email seen by the BBC, Handbury, 77, apologised for the “attempt at humour in less than poor taste”.

“I did make reference to your strikingly attractive get-up… I also said: ‘She must be looking to be raped again.’

He thanked her for “calling me out” and “opening my eyes more fully to this flaw in my nature which I will certainly be discussing with my very non-misogynist shrink”.

“But no-one can deny you looked absolutely fabulous last night,” he said, before signing off.

Handbury ran Murdoch Magazines for 13 years after buying the business from his uncle in 1991. He sold it to Seven Network’s subsidiary Pacific Publications in 2004.

Tame said Handbury’s remarks were “especially egregious” because it referenced a “very real, criminally tested traumatic experience, which he knew about” rather than an “imagined harm”.

“It swiftly reawakened deep-seated physical wounds and haunting memories. How is that funny?”

From the age of 15, Tame was groomed and raped by her 58-year-old maths teacher Nicolaas Ockert Bester. He was later found guilty and served one year and nine months in jail for sexually abusing Tame when she was his student in 2011.

“They’re not always as extreme, public or evidenced, but these kinds of experiences are part of my everyday life,” Tame wrote on Instagram of Handbury’s remarks.

“I’m tired of the maltreatment; and the gaslighting that follows. Tired of being provoked, then asked why I’m angry.

“I’m tired of copping more flak for fighting injustice than those who mete it out.”

By BBC News