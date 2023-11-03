Ex-NHIF CEO Kerich Acquitted in Sh116 Million Graft Case

Former NHIF Chief Executive Richard Kerich and four others have been acquitted in a Sh116.9 million graft case.

He and David Chingi, Marwa Chacha and Meridian Medical Centre Directors Ndiba Wairiko and Peter Wambugu, were freed due to lack of evidence.

Milimani Anti-Corruption Magistrate Eunice Nyutu on Friday said the prosecution did not prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

They were acquitted of allegations of conspiracy to defraud under Section 210 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“I find that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt against the accused persons on all the counts that they have been charged with and I acquit them forthwith,” Nyutu ruled.

In the case that has been before the court for a decade, the State had called 39 witnesses to prove its case.

The accused persons were charged in connection with the provision of a medical scheme for civil servants and disciplined services awarded to Meridian Medical Centre Ltd.

The prosecution asked the trial court to find the five guilty of conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office, wilful failure to comply with the law applicable to procurement and obtaining money by false pretences.