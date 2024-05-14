Executive is Committed to Supporting the Judiciary – President Ruto Says 

The executive will continue to support the Judiciary to serve Kenyans better, President William Ruto has said.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of 20 newly appointed judges of the High Court at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, May 14 Ruto said an effective and efficient judiciary is good for the country.

This, he said, is because the country’s economy and security, and the people’s rights and freedoms depend on the judiciary.

“We shall make our contribution to enhance the capacity of the Judiciary to deliver justice in every part of Kenya, especially through infrastructure development projects,” said Ruto.

To support these efforts, the President noted that funding for the justice and law and order sector to combat corruption and promote accountability has increased from KSh87 billion to KSh108 billion since the 2022/23 financial year.

“Some of these resources have contributed to the judiciary’s infrastructure development, including construction of courts, staff recruitment and capacity building for law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“I am happy that the establishment of small claims courts across the country has brought justice closer to the people and resulted in a significant increase in the number of resolved cases.”

Ruto expressed confidence that the three arms of government – Executive, Legislature and Judiciary – will continue engaging in a progressive manner and finding consensus in ways that serve the citizens better.

The President said the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda acknowledges the critical role played by institutions of governance, especially a strong and effective Judiciary in Kenya’s progress and inclusive prosperity.

“An independent Judiciary, an effective Executive, a progressive Legislature, an open civil society and a vigilant media are not mutually exclusive; instead, they share the mandate to serve the people and should complement one another’s efforts,” the President said.

He pointed out that this collaboration must extend to accountability and transparency, saying this is why the Public Benefits Organizations Act of 2013 was operationalized last week.

“By unifying regulations and promoting participatory governance, we aim to increase accountability and transparency across all arms of government,” he said.

“Ultimately, we will be judged not by how we serve the strong and influential, but by how we support the weak, the poor, and the vulnerable,” he added.

At the same time, President Ruto asked the judges to reject any form of corruption and serve Kenyans with integrity and professionalism.

“I encourage you to commit yourselves to serving the people with integrity and professionalism, and to reject corruption in all its manifestations,” he said.

Without integrity, he pointed out, the credibility of the Judiciary, as well as all public institutions, would be severely questioned.

“Corruption, even the slightest hint of it, irreversibly compromises the authority and effectiveness of our courts,” said the President.

To accord Kenyans the full promise of the Constitution, President Ruto asked judges to remain alive to Articles 10 and 159 as well as their solemn oath of office.

“Your devotion to these mandates and undertakings, and your commitment to diligently serve the people of Kenya, and do justice to them – without fear, favour, bias, affection, ill-will, prejudice or any political, religious or other influence – will make the difference between progress and failure, freedom and tyranny, and prosperity and destitution for the people of our beloved nation,” said Ruto.