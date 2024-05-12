Explore Labour Export Opportunities – Speaker Wetangula Urges

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has called on leaders to work with allied partners to unlock available job opportunities for the millions of young people battling joblessness.

During his three day tour of Ireland, Wetangula – who held various meeting with different players including the President of the Republic of Ireland Michael D. Higgins – noted that the two countries share common interest in the trade, tourism and food production sectors.

Kenya and Ireland, he added, also share common interests in the exportation of skilled labour in the nursing and technology sectors.

Acknowledging that tourism still remaines one of Kenya’s biggest foreign exchange earners, Speaker Wetangula implored the Irish President to encourage his citizens to explore magical Kenya and revere in its beauty and splendour.

“I understand the weather here can be erratic. We have beautiful weather, warm beaches and lots of wild animals that form up the splendour of magical Kenya. The people are also a resource that your country can tap into,” said Speaker Wetang’ula.

And added: “Encourage your people to take advantage of the visa free directive issued by our President (William Ruto).”

During the closed door meeting, President Higgins also made known his desire to see Kenya and by extension Africa get a fair and equitable share of support to facilitate free trade, human development sharing of scientific research, technology and food security for self sufficiency.

The Speaker also held sessions with Ireland’s Health Minister Stephen Donnelly who enumerated opportunities in the nursing industry, stressing the need for skilling and training of nurses who can to tap into the available positions.

To understand the strides that had been made to boost food production, under the invitation of Speaker Sean O Fearghail, TD, Speaker of the Dáil Éireann (National Assembly), the delegation that included members of the National Assembly toured Kerry Group.

This is a company that is making revolutionary changes in the food and beverage industry where the Kenyan team learnt that the Group was expanding its tentacles to the East African Market with a mango production promotion already set up in Tana River.

Speaker Wetangula was also privileged to tour the National University of Ireland, Maynooth Campus in Kildare, where he identified possible areas of cooperation including exchange programs.

The delegation was received by Kenyan Ambassador to Ireland Tabu Irina who admitted to there being a challenge in registration of Kenyans living in the diaspora.

He called on the State department of diaspora affairs to intensify its push to expand mobile consular services, noting that the pace at which it has started should continue.

The Speaker was accompanied by various MPs including Amb. Tabu Irina, Hon. Peter Kaluma, Hon. Liza Chelule, Hon. Jane Kagiri, Hon. Nebert Muriuki, Hon. Fatuma Jehow, Hon. Zaheer Jhanda and Mr. Steve Apopo (Director Speaker’s Office).