Expressway To Close Temporarily For Scheduled Maintenance

Moja Expressway has disclosed the temporary closure of a segment of the Nairobi Expressway, set to commence on Wednesday, December 27.

The affected stretch, encompassing the entrance at Mlolongo, will be inaccessible from 7 am to 7 pm to facilitate essential maintenance activities, according to an official statement released by the company.

The closure, attributed to scheduled pavement maintenance spanning from the Mlolongo Toll Station entrance to the Syokimau Toll Station, is expected to temporarily impede the Mlolongo Entrance.

“Due to scheduled pavement maintenance from Mlolongo Toll Station entrance to Syokimau Toll Station, we will temporarily close the Mlolongo Entrance,” read part of the statement.

Moja Expressway expressed regrets for any inconvenience caused and reassured motorists that the Mlolongo Exit would remain unaffected during this period.

Motorists relying on this route were advised to divert to the Syokimau Entrance when journeying from Mlolongo to Nairobi CBD. It is noteworthy that the Mlolongo section underwent vandalism in July during nationwide protests led by the opposition, resulting in damage to road infrastructure, including flower pots on the side.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that the government estimated repair costs at Ksh700 million. He decried the pre-planned nature of the attacks, emphasizing the deliberate destruction of toll station equipment, including the cutting of copper wires.

The Nairobi Expressway, officially inaugurated in mid-2022, has proven to be a valuable alternative for motorists seeking to bypass heavy traffic in Nairobi. By February 2023, approximately 10 million motorists had utilized the expressway, highlighting its impact on alleviating congestion, as reported by Moja Expressway CEO Steve Zhao.

Commissioned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the multi-billion project aims to revolutionize the transport sector.

In an ongoing development, a new exit is under construction, directing motorists to the Greenpark Terminal in the Central Business District (CBD). The completion of this exit is anticipated in mid-January 2024, according to statements from Murkomen.